Other possible locations would be at Dubai Islands, Dubai Harbour, and, of course, at Palm Jebel Ali when more options are released. Some of the City Walk apartments too are rated as prime candidates for going past the Dh3.67 million mark in time, especially around the time the central park features become part of that landscape.

In fact, the wider Jebel Ali area could see the next boom developing – there are more projects launching these days and what industry sources say are prices with significant upside potential towards Dh3.67 million in the next 3-7 years.

The real estate boom Dubai experienced from 2021 could be seen as one-of-a-kind. But there are locations that could see enough value growth for properties there to come closer to Dh3.67 million. And higher.

There are many others who have experienced the same prices surge – and cashing in on the handsome returns. Locations such as Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown, and other locations too returned their share of new wealth creation for property owners.

“I had three properties on the Palm Jumeirah that were actually quoting at under their sales values of under Dh2.2 million each in 2020,” said a long-time investor in Dubai. “I was seriously considering selling it before prices dropped any further.

Because the second Dubai property boom took off from late 2021 and that still continues to show in the sales numbers to date. It meant that property prices were growing in 20%-40% terms between late 2021 to early 2024 before stabilizing.

“Notably, 39,000 of these units are held by ‘accidental millionaires’, which reveals the substantial wealth created through real estate ownership in Dubai over the past two decades.” (The Knight Frank data only tracks properties that ‘remain in the same ownership’. This ‘allows for a clearer picture of wealth generation through residential real estate holdings’, said Durrani.)

