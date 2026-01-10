GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Five injured in four-vehicle crash in Jebel Ali, Dubai

Court finds careless driving caused injuries and chain collision

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: A Dubai misdemeanours court has fined a 24-year-old Asian driver Dh5,000 after convicting him in absentia of causing injuries to several people and damaging multiple vehicles in a traffic accident in the Jebel Ali area.

According to the court’s findings, the defendant was driving a private vehicle in Jebel Ali when he lost control due to careless and inattentive driving. 

His vehicle suddenly swerved, colliding first with another car before continuing on and crashing into three public transport vehicles, triggering a chain of consecutive collisions, Emarat Al Youm reported. 

The accident resulted in injuries to five people and caused material damage to several vehicles.

The court said the defendant’s liability was established through the official accident report, on-site inspections, traffic investigation records and a technical sketch of the incident, which confirmed his fault in the collision and his responsibility for endangering the safety of others and damaging property belonging to third parties.

Medical reports submitted to the court confirmed that the injured individuals sustained varying degrees of injury. The case file also included the defendant’s admission during the police investigation.

Despite being legally notified, the defendant failed to appear before the court, allowing judges to proceed with the trial in absentia in accordance with criminal procedure law.

In its reasoning, the court said the evidence presented was sufficient and convincing to establish the defendant’s guilt on both charges. It noted that the offences were closely linked, having arisen from a single course of criminal conduct, warranting the application of the penalty prescribed for the more serious offence.

Taking into account the circumstances of the case and the defendant’s situation, the court exercised leniency and imposed a fine of Dh5,000.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

