Court and Crime

Dubai drunk-driving crash: Driver fined Dh15,000 and licence suspended

Police at the scene detected the smell of alcohol on the driver following the crash

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai suspends licence of driver convicted of drink-driving on Emirates Road
Dubai: An Asian driver has been fined Dh15,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after Dubai traffic court found him guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a crash on Emirates Road.

The incident occurred on the highway heading towards Abu Dhabi, shortly before the Umm Suqeim exit, when the driver lost control, failed to stay in his lane, and collided with a concrete barrier, causing extensive damage, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Police at the scene detected the smell of alcohol. A breathalyser test confirmed the presence of alcohol, and during questioning, the driver admitted consuming alcoholic drinks before driving and accepted responsibility for the incident.

The court ruled that the charges were proven beyond doubt, citing police records, alcohol test results, a technical diagram of the crash site, and the defendant’s confession. It noted that the offences were linked by a single criminal intent, applying the most serious charge, but exercised leniency given the circumstances.

The judgment ordered immediate enforcement of the penalty: payment of the fine and a three-month licence suspension. The driver will be released if not subject to other detention, conviction, or legal claims.

Related Topics:
crimeDubai

