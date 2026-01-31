GOLD/FOREX
Expired registration, no insurance: Dubai driver fined Dh5,000, licence suspended after crash

Court applies leniency after motorist admits responsibility for crash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Court penalises Dubai driver for uninsured vehicle collision with dh5,000 fine and licence suspension
Shutterstock (Photo of a road accident used for illustrative purposes only)

Dubai: A Dubai traffic court has fined a driver Dh5,000 and suspended his licence for three months after convicting him of multiple traffic violations, including driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle that caused a collision.

The incident occurred on Ras Al Khor Road as the driver, a national of an African country, was heading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Authorities said he failed to take proper precautions, resulting in his car colliding with another vehicle and causing damage to both cars.

Court records show the defendant admitted responsibility for the crash. The judgment relied on the arrest report, on-site inspections, a traffic accident report, a schematic of the crash, and testimony from the injured party.

The defendant did not appear in court despite being formally notified, so the ruling was issued in absentia under the federal criminal procedures law.

The court treated the violations—driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and damaging property—as a single, indivisible offence. It applied the penalty for the most serious offence while exercising judicial leniency, as permitted under the law.

The Dh5,000 fine and three-month driving ban will take effect from the date the judgment becomes final. The court cited Federal Law No. 31 of 2021, UAE traffic law, and Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 in its ruling.

