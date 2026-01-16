Dh3,000 fine for Dubai driver in pedestrian accident

Man found responsible for injuring pedestrian after failing to follow traffic rules
Dubai: A young Arab man has been convicted by Dubai’s traffic court for causing bodily harm to a pedestrian due to careless driving and has been fined Dh3,000.
Court records show the defendant was driving his private vehicle without properly observing road conditions or following traffic signs and regulations. Prosecutors described the incident as a serious traffic violation, stating that the driver failed to exercise adequate caution toward pedestrians, resulting in his vehicle striking an Asian woman and causing her injuries.
The Public Prosecution, according to Emarat Al Youm, charged the man under Article 394 of the Federal Crimes and Penalties Law, along with relevant provisions of the Traffic and Road Regulations Law and its executive regulations, citing a breach of the duty of safe driving.
During the hearing, the defendant appeared in person and admitted to the charge, confirming the court’s assessment that the offence had been proven. The court said it was satisfied beyond doubt that the defendant’s actions directly led to the collision, based on evidence including the police incident report, a traffic accident investigation report, a schematic drawing of the scene, and a medical report documenting the victim’s injuries.
The judgment also considered witness testimony, technical findings, and the defendant’s earlier confession. Together, the evidence formed a clear and conclusive chain establishing his responsibility, in accordance with the Federal Criminal Procedure Law.
Exercising discretion under Articles 100 and 101 of the Federal Crimes and Penalties Law, the court reduced the prescribed penalty in light of the case circumstances and the defendant’s situation.
The court ultimately imposed a Dh3,000 fine, which the defendant paid, and he was released through the Traffic Prosecution.
