Dubai: A Dubai traffic court has fined a 20-year-old Gulf national Dh1,000 after convicting him of causing bodily harm and damaging property through a road accident that resulted from driving against the flow of traffic, judicial records show.
The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Al Khawaneej Police Station, where the defendant was found to have driven his vehicle negligently and without due care, entering a road in the wrong direction without ensuring it was clear.
The court ruled that his actions demonstrated a failure to observe basic road safety requirements and to take necessary precautions while driving.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the manoeuvre led to a collision with a motorcycle, leaving its rider with physical injuries and causing damage to the vehicle. The sequence of events was corroborated by on-site inspections, traffic accident reports and an official sketch of the crash.
Prosecutors charged the defendant with unintentionally endangering another person’s physical safety and damaging property belonging to others, requesting punishment under the UAE’s traffic law and its executive regulations, alongside provisions of the federal penal code.
The defendant failed to appear in court despite being duly notified, prompting the court to proceed with the case in absentia, in accordance with criminal procedure law.
In its reasoning, the court said the evidence was conclusive, citing the police report, accident documentation, the medical report of the injured motorcyclist and the certified accident diagram, which collectively established the defendant’s fault beyond doubt.
The court noted that the two offences were inseparably linked and imposed a single penalty for the more serious charge. Taking into account the defendant’s young age, it opted for a financial penalty, concluding the case with a Dh1,000 fine.
