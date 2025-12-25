GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai: Intoxicated driver causes crash, faces severe charges

The prosecution has requested the imposition of the maximum penalties possible

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Flouting rules on the roads are very dangerous
Flouting rules on the roads are very dangerous
File

Dubai: An Asian national was held by Dubai Police after he was caught driving intoxicated, crossing a red light and causing a crash with another vehicle. Two people were injured in the incident.

He was referred to court, where the prosecution charged him with consuming alcohol, driving under the influence, causing bodily harm to others, and damaging property belonging to others as a result of crossing the red signal.

The prosecution has requested the detention of the accused and the imposition of the maximum penalties possible.

Counselor Salah Bu Farousha Al Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Chief of Traffic prosecution, urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads and to adhere to the best legal and safe driving practices. He stressed the need for people to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The trial is ongoing.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nora Fatehi survives crash, performs hours later

‘Scary, traumatic’: Nora Fatehi on drunk driving crash

2m read
The court said the evidence against him was clear and reassuring, and that his attempt to deny possession during the hearing was merely an effort to evade responsibility.

Dh25k fine, licence halt after Dubai drug-fuelled crash

1m read
The court concluded that the defendant’s careless driving and sudden deviation caused the collision. Photo for illustrative purposes only

Dubai motorist fined Dh3,000 for causing car collision

2m read
The ruling followed an earlier criminal conviction against the driver

Drunk driver must pay insurer Dh1m after car crash

2m read