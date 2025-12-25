Dubai: Intoxicated driver causes crash, faces severe charges

The prosecution has requested the imposition of the maximum penalties possible
Dubai: An Asian national was held by Dubai Police after he was caught driving intoxicated, crossing a red light and causing a crash with another vehicle. Two people were injured in the incident.
He was referred to court, where the prosecution charged him with consuming alcohol, driving under the influence, causing bodily harm to others, and damaging property belonging to others as a result of crossing the red signal.
The prosecution has requested the detention of the accused and the imposition of the maximum penalties possible.
Counselor Salah Bu Farousha Al Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Chief of Traffic prosecution, urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads and to adhere to the best legal and safe driving practices. He stressed the need for people to comply with traffic rules and regulations.
The trial is ongoing.
