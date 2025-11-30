Dubai driver fined Dh25,000, driving licence suspended for drug-fuelled crash

23-year-old driver fined for driving under influence of drugs
A Dubai court has fined a 23-year-old Asian man Dh25,000, suspended his driving licence for a full year, and barred him from transferring or depositing money on behalf of others for two years, except with approval from the UAE Central Bank after finding him guilty of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing narcotics for personal use, and damaging public property.
The court said the evidence against him was clear and reassuring, and that his attempt to deny possession during the hearing was merely an effort to evade responsibility.
The case began when Dubai Police received what appeared to be a routine report of a vehicle colliding with a metal barrier. When officers arrived at the scene, they found visible damage to both the car and the barrier, but it was the driver’s behaviour that immediately drew suspicion, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The accused appeared disoriented and unaware of the consequences of the crash. During a precautionary search, officers found small paper scraps soaked in narcotic substances. The driver was taken to the General Department of Forensic Evidence, where a sample collected with permission from the Public Prosecution confirmed he had consumed drugs.
He later admitted to driving under the influence and causing the damage, though he denied possessing the narcotic materials. The court rejected his denial, ruling that the evidence firmly established all charges.
