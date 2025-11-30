GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai driver fined Dh25,000, driving licence suspended for drug-fuelled crash

23-year-old driver fined for driving under influence of drugs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The court said the evidence against him was clear and reassuring, and that his attempt to deny possession during the hearing was merely an effort to evade responsibility.
The court said the evidence against him was clear and reassuring, and that his attempt to deny possession during the hearing was merely an effort to evade responsibility.
Unsplash

A Dubai court has fined a 23-year-old Asian man Dh25,000, suspended his driving licence for a full year, and barred him from transferring or depositing money on behalf of others for two years, except with approval from the UAE Central Bank after finding him guilty of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing narcotics for personal use, and damaging public property.

The court said the evidence against him was clear and reassuring, and that his attempt to deny possession during the hearing was merely an effort to evade responsibility.

The case began when Dubai Police received what appeared to be a routine report of a vehicle colliding with a metal barrier. When officers arrived at the scene, they found visible damage to both the car and the barrier, but it was the driver’s behaviour that immediately drew suspicion, Emarat Al Youm reported.

 The accused appeared disoriented and unaware of the consequences of the crash. During a precautionary search, officers found small paper scraps soaked in narcotic substances. The driver was taken to the General Department of Forensic Evidence, where a sample collected with permission from the Public Prosecution confirmed he had consumed drugs.

He later admitted to driving under the influence and causing the damage, though he denied possessing the narcotic materials. The court rejected his denial, ruling that the evidence firmly established all charges.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.

Drugs found on driver after Dubai traffic accident

2m read
Judge rejected claim that child shared blame in pedestrian crossing incident.

Driver ordered to pay Dh350,000 after girl loses kidney

2m read
The court concluded that the defendant’s careless driving and sudden deviation caused the collision. Photo for illustrative purposes only

Dubai motorist fined Dh3,000 for causing car collision

2m read
The ruling followed an earlier criminal conviction against the driver

Drunk driver must pay insurer Dh1m after car crash

2m read