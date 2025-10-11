Driver fined Dh10,000 in Dubai for causing crash with expired licence

Court also suspends man’s licence for three months after collision injures three people
Dubai: The Dubai Traffic Court has fined an Asian man Dh10,000 and suspended his driving licence for three months after finding him guilty of endangering public safety, damaging another person’s property, and driving with an expired licence, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to case details, the defendant was driving a vehicle with an expired licence when he suddenly swerved to the right and collided with another car. The crash injured one man and two women of Indian nationality and caused damage to both vehicles.
The court ruled that the driver’s negligence and failure to renew his licence amounted to a serious violation of traffic laws and posed a threat to public safety.
