“Abu Sabah” is known as the owner of a property management company with branches in the UAE, the United States and India. He previously attracted public attention for his lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a distinctive vehicle number plate bearing the number “5” for Dh33 million at a public auction in 2016.

After reviewing the appeals, the Court of Cassation ruled to partially quash the appellate judgment, cancelling the Dh150 million fine and substituting it with the confiscation of funds linked to the crime, while upholding all other penalties.

The court also sentenced 11 defendants tried in absentia to five years’ imprisonment and fines of Dh500,000 each, while 10 others received one-year prison terms and fines of Dh200,000 each. Additionally, three companies were fined Dh5 million each, with the court ordering the confiscation of crime proceeds, as well as seized electronic devices and mobile phones.

The Criminal Court had initially convicted “Abu Sabah” of money laundering as part of an organised criminal gang, sentencing him to five years in prison, imposing a Dh500,000 fine, ordering the confiscation of Dh150 million, and ruling his deportation after serving the sentence.

The investigations further revealed that one female defendant owned properties and vehicles valued at Dh7.4 million, which were utilised in the criminal activity. The network transferred the equivalent of Dh180 million into the UAE through cryptocurrency wallets and digital platforms, later liquidating the assets through unofficial channels and converting them into cash.

Court records show that the case originated from a report received by Dubai Police, after which the file was referred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024. The first hearing was held on January 9, 2024. Investigations revealed the establishment of a sophisticated money laundering network operating inside and outside the UAE through shell companies and suspicious financial transfers. Some defendants were tried in their presence, while others were convicted in absentia.

The Court of Appeal had earlier amended the first instance ruling by imposing a Dh150 million joint fine on “Abu Sabah” and the other defendants, while maintaining his prison sentence, fine and deportation order. The case involved the conviction of 33 defendants, including 32 co-accused.

The court upheld the remainder of the conviction against the businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, referred to as “Abu Sabah”, including a five-year prison sentence, a Dh500,000 fine, confiscation of criminal proceeds and deportation from the UAE upon completion of the sentence. It also affirmed the custodial sentences and financial penalties imposed on the remaining defendants in one of the largest money laundering cases heard by Dubai courts.

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Cassation has issued a final ruling in the high-profile money laundering case known as the “Abu Sabah case”, partially overturning a Court of Appeal judgment by cancelling a Dh150 million joint fine and ordering instead the confiscation of funds derived from the crime.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.