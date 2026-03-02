Sharjah Court adjourned the case to allow both parties the opportunity to reconcile
Sharjah: A simple spelling mistake made during an online conversation has led to an Arab man appearing before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court on charges of electronic insult, highlighting how minor digital exchanges can carry serious legal consequences.
Court records show that the case was filed after a complainant, identified as B.F., accused the defendant of insulting him through messages sent via WhatsApp. The complainant lodged an official report, prompting legal proceedings and the defendant’s appearance before the court.
During the hearing, the defendant denied the accusation, stating that he had no prior relationship with the complainant. He explained that their communication began through a vehicle-sales website and that they had never met in person, with all conversations taking place via WhatsApp.
The defendant told the court that the disputed word mentioned in the complaint was the result of a typographical error rather than an intentional insult. He also requested additional time to reach an amicable settlement with the complainant.
The Sharjah Misdemeanour Court adjourned the case to allow both parties the opportunity to reconcile.