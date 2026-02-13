UAE: Threats and defamation cost man Dh90,000 in civil damages

Defendant threatened, insulted, and defamed a woman through social media platforms
Al Ain: A man has been ordered to pay Dh40,000 in compensation to a woman after a civil court found that his unlawful conduct, including insults, threats, defamation and reckless behaviour that endangered her life, caused her psychological and material harm.
The decision, issued by the Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims, follows a separate criminal conviction in which the defendant was fined Dh50,000 for the same acts. With the civil award added, the total financial penalty imposed on him now amounts to Dh90,000.
The woman had brought a civil claim seeking Dh40,000 in damages for the psychological, moral and financial harm she said she suffered as a result of the defendant’s actions. She also sought legal interest and reimbursement of court fees and expenses.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the defendant threatened and insulted her and defamed her through information technology platforms. He was also accused of intercepting her path in a reckless manner that nearly placed her life at risk and of deliberately damaging her vehicle.
The claimant told the court that the incidents left her suffering from fear, anxiety and emotional distress, in addition to material damage to her car.
In parallel criminal proceedings, the man was convicted of the charges and fined Dh50,000. The ruling was upheld on appeal, and a further challenge before the Court of Cassation was rejected, rendering the criminal judgment final.
In his defence before the civil court, the man requested that the case be referred for investigation to establish what he described as a reciprocal relationship between himself and the claimant. He also alleged that she owed him certain sums of money and asked the court to dismiss the claim.
The civil court dismissed those arguments, stating that a final criminal judgment carries binding authority in related civil proceedings where the same factual issues are involved. The defendant’s guilt, it noted, had been conclusively established and confirmed on appeal, and could not be revisited.
The court found that the elements of civil liability, fault, damage and causation, had been satisfied. It held that the psychological harm suffered by the woman, including fear and distress, as well as the material damage to her vehicle, were the direct result of the defendant’s proven actions.
Accordingly, the court ordered the man to pay Dh40,000 in compensation, in addition to court fees and expenses, and dismissed all other claims.