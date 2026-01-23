In its judgment, the court found that the plaintiff failed to establish any actionable wrongdoing attributable to the defendant, including the absence of evidence demonstrating abuse of process, improper motive or a causal connection sufficient to ground civil liability. The court ordered the plaintiff to bear the court fees and expenses and to pay Dh1,000 in legal costs to the defendant.

The defendant was represented by lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori of Al Awami Al Mansoori Advocates and Legal Consultants, who told the court that his client had merely exercised his constitutionally protected right to approach the authorities, stressing that civil liability cannot arise unless a complaint is filed in bad faith or solely for the purpose of causing harm.

The Dubai Court of First Instance dismissed a civil claim seeking Dh150,000 in damages arising from an allegation of abusive reporting, holding that the filing of criminal complaints constitutes a lawful exercise of a protected legal right unless bad faith and intent to cause harm are established on the balance of probabilities.

Accordingly, the court concluded that the defendant had acted within the bounds of lawful conduct and that no compensable loss had been established, leading to the dismissal of the claim in its entirety, with the plaintiff ordered to bear all court fees and expenses and to pay Dh1,000 in legal costs toward the defendant's attorney fees.

Al Awami further noted that the disputed email originated from a third party, with no evidential basis for attributing authorship or responsibility to the defendant. It also confirmed that the travel ban was imposed by investigative authorities and not at the defendant’s request.

After reviewing the evidence, the court found no indication of bad faith, retaliatory motive or deliberate intent to injure on the part of the defendant. It ruled that the discontinuance of criminal proceedings does not, without more, establish abusive or false reporting.

In its determination, the court relied on Article 106 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law governing abuse of rights. It held that the right to report suspected criminal conduct is lawful and becomes actionable only where exercised without legitimate interest or solely for an improper purpose.

The defence rejected the allegation, submitting that UAE legislation draws a clear distinction between the lawful invocation of judicial mechanisms and impermissible abuse thereof. It further argued that precautionary measures, including travel bans, are imposed at the discretion of investigative authorities and cannot be attributed directly to the complainant.

Following the closure of the criminal file, the plaintiff initiated civil proceedings, claiming that the police report had resulted in a temporary travel ban lasting several months and had caused financial loss, reputational damage and psychological distress. He argued that the complaint was not filed in good faith but was motivated by retaliation arising from the employment termination.

Believing that the email had damaged his reputation and employment prospects, the former employee filed a police report alleging libel and insult through electronic means. An investigation was launched, but the Public Prosecution later decided that there were insufficient grounds to proceed with criminal charges.

After the dismissal, the defendant sought new employment. During that period, an email was sent to a prospective employer stating that he had been terminated for misconduct and referring to pending labour and legal matters. The plaintiff maintained that he did not author the email and was merely copied on the correspondence.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.