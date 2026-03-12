Based on these findings, the court ordered the defendants to pay the principal debt not exceeding Dh57.38 million, rejected the claims for additional interest, and directed them to bear the appropriate share of court fees and expenses, along with Dh1,000 in legal costs.

The court also noted that the 0.5 per cent monthly interest stipulated in the acknowledgment of debt had already been included within the principal amount agreed between the parties. In addition, the claimant did not submit the original invoices relating to the commercial transactions to substantiate the claim in detail.

However, the court rejected the claimant’s request to impose additional legal interest at a rate of 2 per cent per month as well as supplementary interest. It explained that part of these claims constituted compound interest, which is prohibited under the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, as the law does not allow interest to be calculated on accumulated interest.

In its judgment, the court stated that the acknowledgment of debt document signed by both parties constitutes a valid private document and serves as binding evidence against the signatories unless proven otherwise. The court also noted that the defendants did not present any defence or evidence showing they had settled the debt, despite being legally notified of the case.

During the proceedings, the court ordered the appointment of a three-member accounting expert committee to examine the financial relationship between the parties and reconcile the accounts. However, the claimant failed to deposit the Dh240,000 expert fee required to proceed with the appointment, despite being granted time by the court.

Court records show that the defendants failed to repay the amount after the deadline had passed, despite nearly 11 months having elapsed. This prompted the claimant to file a lawsuit seeking recovery of the outstanding sum along with the interest it claimed had accrued.

The company also stated that the parties later signed an irrevocable acknowledgment of debt and undertaking in February 2023, in which the defendants acknowledged owing $15.57 million. Under the agreement, the amount was to be repaid within a deadline set for February 2025.

The claimant told the court that it had fully carried out its contractual obligations and issued several invoices in 2022 for clearance and transportation services provided. However, the defendants allegedly failed to settle the outstanding dues despite repeated promises to make payment.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.