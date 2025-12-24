Dibba Al Fujairah Court dismisses Dh150,000 compensation claim in misconduct case

The case concerned a 15-year-old girl from Al Bidya. Her father reported that she had received inappropriate messages and unwanted contact from a relative in Ajman, including invitations to visit his home and spend time alone. Acting to protect his daughter, the father filed a criminal complaint with the authorities.

The plaintiff, however, argued that the gravity of the accusation warranted substantial compensation, pointing out that such a charge carries a penalty that could reach the death sentence. He added that the allegation caused significant financial and psychological strain, forcing him to exhaust his resources and endure immense stress to defend himself.

The father’s legal team argued that he had acted in good faith to safeguard his child, noting that reporting suspected misconduct is a constitutionally protected right. They also stressed that the closure of the criminal case did not imply malice or bad faith.

Following an investigation by the Child Rights Office, Police, and the Public Prosecution, the criminal case was closed due to insufficient evidence. The accused later filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh150,000 in compensation, claiming that the complaint caused severe psychological distress, reputational damage, and financial strain, including legal expenses.

The court concluded that the father had exercised a legitimate constitutional right in reporting a suspected crime to protect a minor. Judges noted that the seriousness of the allegation alone did not indicate malicious intent. They emphasized that compensation claims require proof of bad faith or deliberate harm, which was absent in this case.

