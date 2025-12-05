GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Parents ordered to pay Dh15,000 after sons assault minor

Abu Dhabi court holds guardians liable for children’s actions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered three parents to pay Dh15,000 in compensation after their minor sons assaulted a friend, causing both material and emotional harm. The ruling holds the parents jointly responsible for their children’s actions.

The case began when a woman filed a lawsuit against her neighbours, seeking Dh60,000 in damages and 12 percent annual interest, claiming their sons attacked her underage son and caused injuries. She also requested the defendants cover legal fees.

The minors had already been convicted in criminal court. In response, the defendants’ lawyers argued that the civil claim should be dismissed.

The civil court noted that the criminal ruling had established the minors’ culpability. Two of the boys were placed under judicial supervision with periodic reporting requirements and a suspended judgment for one year, while a third minor was fined Dh2,000 and ordered to pay court fees.

The court concluded that the assault caused the victim emotional distress, including pain and psychological suffering, along with physical harm. As a result, the parents were ordered to pay Dh15,000 in damages to the plaintiff, in addition to court fees and costs.

