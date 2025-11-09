Al Ain court fines parents Dh65000 after sons bully classmate

Home discipline key to stopping harmful acts at school, says court
Dubai: A civil court in Al Ain has ordered parents to pay a combined Dh65000 in compensation after their sons were found guilty of bullying, assaulting and filming a fellow student, ruling that guardians bear legal responsibility for their children's actions.
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims based its decision on Article 313 of the UAE Civil Law, which holds parents accountable for damages caused by their minor children. The court said discipline begins at home and that parental negligence directly contributes to harmful behaviour in schools.
First case: Filmed bullying and emotional harm
In the first lawsuit, the court ordered a father to pay Dh30,000 after his two sons repeatedly bullied a classmate, physically assaulted him and recorded videos of the abuse on school grounds.
The victim suffered fear, anxiety, mood changes and emotional distress as a result. The minors had already been convicted in a criminal case, which established both the acts of bullying and the psychological harm caused. The civil court ruled that the father failed in his duty of supervision and is therefore financially liable.
Second case: Assault using sharp objects
In a separate ruling, the court ordered several parents to jointly pay Dh35,000 after their sons attacked another student using sharp tools, resulting in multiple injuries.
The criminal convictions against the students were upheld on appeal, and the civil court found their guardians negligent in supervising and preventing such violent acts. The compensation covers both the physical wounds and emotional trauma suffered by the victim, who was unable to carry out normal daily activities for several days after the assault.
A legal message to families
The rulings underline a growing judicial stance in the UAE that parental accountability is central to combating school violence. The court reiterated that responsibility does not rest solely with schools, but with families who are expected to instil discipline before it translates into behaviour in classrooms and playgrounds.
