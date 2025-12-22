GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

UAE court orders parent: Pay Dh4,669 in unpaid school fees, Dh500 compensation

Court orders parent to pay outstanding tuition, legal fees, and compensation

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Parent must settle Dh4,669 school fees plus interest and costs
Shutterstock

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Cases Court has ordered the guardian of a student to pay Dh4,669 in overdue tuition fees to his daughter’s private school, along with Dh500 in compensation, after ruling he failed to settle fees from the previous academic year.

School files lawsuit

According to Emarat Al Youm, the private school filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of unpaid fees for the 2024–2025 academic year. The school also requested Dh4,000 in compensation, legal interest, court fees, and lawyers’ costs, arguing that the guardian had ignored repeated payment demands.

Guardian disputes claim

In his defence, the guardian submitted a memorandum requesting dismissal of the claim, arguing a lack of validity and proof.

Court finds debt valid

The court reviewed documents showing that the school had sought payment of remaining tuition instalments and supported its claim with an official account statement detailing the fees due.

The court found the guardian failed to provide evidence proving the fees had been paid. Under the law, the burden of proof rests with the debtor to show an obligation has been discharged.

Interest and compensation

Regarding interest, the court ruled that the delay justified a 1% per year legal interest from the date the case was filed until full settlement, capped at the amount awarded.

The court also granted Dh500 in compensation, noting the failure to pay caused financial harm to the school by depriving it of the use of the funds.

The guardian is now required to pay the outstanding tuition fees, interest, compensation, court costs, and Dh200 in legal fees.

