Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders private school to pay Dh43,863 for unpaid uniforms

Court rules private school must settle supplier’s dues with interest and legal costs

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Illustrative image.
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance has ruled that a private school must pay Dh43,863 to a uniform supplier after failing to settle the cost of uniforms that were delivered but not paid for.

The supplier filed a lawsuit seeking the outstanding amount, late payment interest at nine per cent from the date of the claim until full settlement, and an additional Dh15,000 in material and moral damages, according to Emarat Al Youm. The company also requested that the court order the school to cover legal fees and expenses. Supporting its claim, the supplier submitted a quotation and invoices proving that the uniforms had been supplied as agreed.

In its judgement, the court confirmed that the account statement provided by the claimant was a valid commercial record demonstrating the transaction and showing that the school owed the amount claimed. The defendant failed to appear in court despite proper notification, leaving the account statement uncontested and legally binding.

The judge ordered the school to pay the principal sum of Dh43,863. On the matter of interest, the court recognised that the debt was clear and overdue, and set late payment interest at three per cent per annum, capped at the value of the principal debt.

The court rejected the supplier’s request for additional compensation, explaining that such damages require proof of harm beyond interest caused by fraud or gross negligence, which was not established.

In addition to the principal and interest, the court ordered the school to pay legal costs and attorney fees, dismissing all other claims.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
