Where to order Christmas turkey takeaway in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this season

From classic roast turkey to beef wellington, these festive takeaways make hosting easy
From golden roasted turkeys with all the trimmings to alternative mains like beef wellington and glazed gammon, Dubai and Abu Dhabi's top hotels are serving up restaurant-quality meals you can enjoy at home. Here's where you can order your perfect holiday spread.
Host a fabulous feast without the hassle. Palazzo Versace's takeaway includes a succulent whole roasted turkey with all the trimmings: roast potatoes, chicken sausages, roasted vegetables, glazed chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and turkey bacon.
Price: Dh799 for a 6-8 kg turkey (serves 4-6 people)
When: Available November 20, 2025 to January 1, 2026
Note: Order 48 hours in advance. Full payment required at time of booking.
Contact: 04 556 8805
Pickup hours: 10AM to 9PM
Fairmont's Festive Turkey Takeaway features a golden roast turkey (5-6 kg) stuffed with sage and onion, served with five traditional sides and homemade sauces including cranberry, mushroom, and turkey gravy. You can also add indulgent desserts like pecan pie, Christmas fruit cake, or festive bûches.
What's included:
Whole roasted turkey (5-6 kg, serves 6-8): Dh795
Sage and onion stuffing, 5 sides, 2 sauces and gravy
Optional desserts:
Pecan Pie: Dh180
Christmas Fruit Cake: Dh120
Chocolate Praline Bûche: Dh180
Vanilla & Candied Chestnut Bûche: Dh180
Booking period: November 10, 2025 to January 4, 2026
Available: November 27, 2025 to January 7, 2026
Welcome the festive spirit home with Turkey Takeaway Boxes featuring not just turkey, but alternative mains like Glazed Gammon, Beef Wellington, and Vegan Wellington. Each box comes with classic sides including roast potatoes, chicken chipolatas, roast vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, and herb and onion stuffing. Add festive desserts to complete your celebration.
Pricing:
Small roast turkey (serves 5-8): Dh895
Large roast turkey (serves 9-12): Dh1,200
Glazed gammon (serves 5-8): Dh1,595
Beef wellington (serves 6-7): Dh1,250
Vegan wellington (serves 6-7): Dh1,350
Available: December 23-26 for Christmas
Note: Order at least 48 hours in advance
Contact: +971 52 680 1334 or creationscakery@jumeirah.com
Two whole turkey sizes to suit small family dinners and larger gatherings. Every order comes with roasted turkey, bread stuffing with chestnuts, chipolata sausages, baby potatoes, roasted seasonal vegetables, house gravy and cranberry sauce. Desserts and extra sides can be added on request.
Pricing:
4-5 kg turkey: Dh450
8-10 kg turkey: Dh699
Lead time: Order at least 24 hours in advance (earlier for peak dates recommended)
Pickup: Le Grand Café at Two Seasons Hotel
Delivery: Complimentary to New Dubai area
A whole roasted turkey, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection, paired with Brussels sprouts, roasted vegetables, golden roasted potatoes, rich turkey jus, and tangy cranberry sauce.
Pricing:
Whole roasted turkey with sides (serves 6-8): Dh549
Additional full side set: Dh80
Available: November 15 to December 25, 2025
Note: Pre-order 24 hours in advance. Takeaway only.
Let the chefs at Novotel Gate prepare your holiday table with perfectly roasted turkey, mouth-watering sides, and classic desserts. A tender, golden-brown turkey served with rich sauces, freshly made sides, and traditional festive trimmings.
Pricing:
Turkey packages: Starting from Dh399
Desserts: Starting from Dh80 per kg
When: November 25 to December 26, 2025
Where: Aroma Café, Ground Floor
Note: Order at least 24 hours in advance
Contact: +971 56 549 9763 (call or WhatsApp)
The holidays are about connection, not stress. These ready-to-serve feasts let you skip the cooking and focus on what matters: making memories around the table with the people you love. Restaurant-quality food, zero kitchen chaos, and more time to actually enjoy the celebration.
Order early to secure your preferred pickup time, and get ready for a festive season filled with delicious food and zero stress.
