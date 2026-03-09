UAE weather alert: Light rain across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Temperatures to dip Tuesday before rising again midweek
Today, parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai experienced scattered light rainfall, as changing weather conditions moved across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times throughout the week, with a chance of rainfall and shifting wind patterns.
For today, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with rainfall possible over some western, coastal areas and islands. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the north-east to north-west at speeds of 10–25 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h. Seas are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Tuesday is expected to bring similar conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of rainfall over western and northern areas, alongside a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds may strengthen to around 40 km/h, while seas in the Arabian Gulf could turn rough at times.
By Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will continue, with a chance of light rain over northern and eastern areas during the morning before temperatures rise later in the day. Humidity is also expected to increase overnight into Thursday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will persist on Thursday, with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country. Winds may freshen to about 40 km/h, and seas could become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.