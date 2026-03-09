Weather forecast: Chance of rain and fresh winds across UAE

Temperatures expected to dip Tuesday before rising again midweek
Today, parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai experienced scattered light rainfall, as changing weather conditions moved across the UAE.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the UAE this week, with a chance of rainfall and changing wind conditions.
Today, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over some western, coastal areas and islands. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-east to north-west at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday will bring similar conditions with a chance of rainfall over western and northern areas and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds will reach up to 40 km/h, while seas may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
By Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy weather will persist, with a chance of light morning rain over northern and eastern areas and rising temperatures later in the day. Humidity may increase at night and into Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or mist over coastal and inland areas.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies will continue, with a chance of rainfall in some areas. Winds may freshen to 40 km/h, and seas could become rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.