Abu Dhabi shuts Musaffah restaurant over food safety violations

Food safety authority orders closure of restaurant posing public health risk
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the administrative closure of Index Restaurant LLCin the Musaffah Industrial Area for violating food safety regulations and posing a risk to public health.
The establishment, which holds commercial licence number CN-1759994, was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and related legislation, the authority said in a statement.
According to the authority’s food inspection report, the decision followed repeated violations of food safety standards and the failure to implement effective corrective measures. The authority said the immediate closure was necessary to safeguard food safety and protect consumers’ health.
The restaurant will remain closed until the causes of the violations are fully addressed. The authority said the establishment may resume operations only after correcting its conditions and complying with all food safety requirements.
The authority added that administrative closures and the detection of violations form part of its ongoing plan to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. Food establishments across the emirate are subject to periodic inspections to ensure compliance with safety regulations and to enhance preventive consumer protection.
The public is urged to report any suspected violations at food establishments or concerns about food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555, allowing inspectors to take the necessary action to ensure safe and healthy food for the community.