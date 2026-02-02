DMT and KEZAD Group launch integrated projects to redevelop Musaffah industrial area
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with relevant entities, has commenced a comprehensive study for the redevelopment of the Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi, aimed at strengthening its position as a sustainable industrial and commercial destination. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to upgrade infrastructure, enhance quality of life, and increase the area’s investment appeal.
The first phase of the study focuses on reshaping the area’s waterfront, including the creation of expansive green spaces and modern public amenities that reflect a contemporary urban character, while preserving Musaffah’s distinctive identity and heritage.
In parallel, the Department has intensified inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives targeting residents and business owners to ensure compliance with regulations and requirements, curb irregular practices, and address visual and environmental distortions. These measures contribute to higher standards of cleanliness, public health, and safety, while also regulating overcrowding in accordance with municipal bylaws.
The development plan also includes upgrading essential services and infrastructure to attract further investments and provide an integrated living and working environment that supports economic and social development. Key road corridors, including the Musaffah–Al Ain Road (E30) and Street 8, will be improved to enhance traffic flow and ensure efficient commercial goods movement.
Engineer Essa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Musaffah Redevelopment Project, affirmed that the area holds a strategic position as a central hub for industry and trade in Abu Dhabi.
He added that the ongoing study is being implemented in partnership with strategic stakeholders, leveraging innovative solutions in infrastructure, transportation, and smart urban design, with the goal of transforming Musaffah into a global benchmark for economic zones.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport, in partnership with KEZAD Group, is launching integrated development projects to rehabilitate the Musaffah Industrial Area (ICAD 1) at a cost exceeding Dh2 billion. The initiative will strengthen smart infrastructure, improve traffic flow, and rehabilitate major roads such as Musaffah–Al Ain Road (E30) and Street 8. The project aims to solidify Musaffah’s standing as a sustainable global industrial hub by 2026.
Key features of the integrated Musaffah development project include:
Infrastructure upgrades: Rehabilitation of roads, street lighting, stormwater drainage networks, and sewerage services, alongside infrastructure improvements in basins M20 and M25.
Traffic and logistics enhancements: Resolving traffic conflicts, increasing intersection capacity, and constructing two new bridges linking Musaffah with Mohammed Bin Zayed City.
Smart and sustainable solutions: Integration of smart urban design technologies and adoption of environmental best practices to reduce carbon emissions.
Mobility ecosystem development: Activation of a land and maritime testing zone for smart vehicles and enhancement of logistics transport efficiency.
Area organization: Expansion of parking, paving pedestrian walkways, and addressing environmental and visual distortions.
Timeline: Completion of major road and intersection improvements is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.
This project aligns with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, supporting investment growth and providing an integrated, safe industrial and residential environment.
