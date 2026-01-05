Paid parking to be introduced in Abu Dhabi's Mussafah industrial area

Abu Dhabi activates nearly 4,700 paid parking spaces to ease congestion in key zones
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will introduce paid parking in parts of the Mussafah industrial area from January 12, as part of ongoing effort to improve traffic flow and manage demand in one of the capital’s busiest commercial districts.
The system will be operated by Q Mobility, which specialises in integrated and sustainable mobility solutions, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The move aims to raise the efficiency of public parking management, enhance the experience of road users and support commercial activity by easing access for visitors and employees to industrial and business facilities.
The first phase of implementation will cover the sectors M1, M2, M3, M4 and M24, with further expansion planned in line with traffic patterns and local demand. In total, 4,680 parking spaces will be activated during the initial phase, alongside designated spaces for people of determination.
The scheme is set to support economic activity in Mussafah by creating a more organised and accessible working environment, while improving turnover and reducing congestion in key areas.
