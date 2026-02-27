GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Parkonic rolls out paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarkets

The smart parking service expands in Dubai, offering app-based paid parking at key hubs.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai’s Parkonic rolls out paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarkets

Dubai: Parkonic has introduced paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarket locations in the city, aiming to enhance convenience for shoppers.

The service is now live at:

  • Rashidiya

  • Dubai Investment Park 1

  • Al Warqa

The move allows visitors to use Parkonic’s app-based system for seamless, cashless parking, aligning with Dubai’s smart city initiatives.

Dubai Investment Park 1: Parking details

The first two hours are free for first-time visits.

Beyond that, charges apply as follows:

  • 2+ hours: Dh10 per hour (Monday - Saturday)

  • Overnight membership: Dh525 (12:00 am to 9:00 am, VAT inclusive)

Facilities

Lulu Hypermarkets offer convenient parking options including:

  • Valet service

  • Accessible and covered parking

  • Clear parking information for shoppers

VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard

VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard (Buildings 9 & 10, 13 & 14) is available by pre-booking only.

PARKONIC VIP Pre-Booking allows users to reserve designated basement parking slots in advance via the PARKONIC App for a selected duration.

Important information for VIP users:

  • VIP slots must be pre-booked and paid before parking

  • Access is granted only during the valid booking window

  • Parking in VIP slots without a valid booking is strictly prohibited

Unauthorised parking or overstays will be automatically charged Dh60 per hour via the user’s Salik account

  • All fees are non-refundable and subject to applicable terms and conditions

For official instructions and availability, users should refer to the PARKONIC App.

Hours of operation

Paid parking applies Monday to Saturday, helping manage parking availability and improving the customer experience at these fast-growing retail destinations.

