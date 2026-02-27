Dubai’s Parkonic rolls out paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarkets

The smart parking service expands in Dubai, offering app-based paid parking at key hubs.
Dubai: Parkonic has introduced paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarket locations in the city, aiming to enhance convenience for shoppers.
The service is now live at:
Rashidiya
Dubai Investment Park 1
Al Warqa
The move allows visitors to use Parkonic’s app-based system for seamless, cashless parking, aligning with Dubai’s smart city initiatives.
The first two hours are free for first-time visits.
Beyond that, charges apply as follows:
2+ hours: Dh10 per hour (Monday - Saturday)
Overnight membership: Dh525 (12:00 am to 9:00 am, VAT inclusive)
Facilities
Lulu Hypermarkets offer convenient parking options including:
Valet service
Accessible and covered parking
Clear parking information for shoppers
VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard (Buildings 9 & 10, 13 & 14) is available by pre-booking only.
PARKONIC VIP Pre-Booking allows users to reserve designated basement parking slots in advance via the PARKONIC App for a selected duration.
Important information for VIP users:
VIP slots must be pre-booked and paid before parking
Access is granted only during the valid booking window
Parking in VIP slots without a valid booking is strictly prohibited
Unauthorised parking or overstays will be automatically charged Dh60 per hour via the user’s Salik account
All fees are non-refundable and subject to applicable terms and conditions
For official instructions and availability, users should refer to the PARKONIC App.
Paid parking applies Monday to Saturday, helping manage parking availability and improving the customer experience at these fast-growing retail destinations.