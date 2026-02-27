3 reasons why Dubai parking rates can rise again in 2026

Move comes follows higher daily rates and a sharp jump in seasonal permit sales
Dubai: Dubai motorists could be in for another change to public parking fees, less than a year after variable tariffs reshaped parking costs across the city. Parkin, which operates Dubai’s public parking system, has proposed revising tariffs and seasonal permit pricing, with changes set to apply across commercial and residential areas if the bid goes ahead.
The move comes follows higher daily rates and a sharp jump in seasonal permit sales, as drivers adjusted to the new pricing structure introduced in 2025. Parkin says it now wants to narrow the pricing gaps that opened up after those reforms, while keeping long-term options in place for regular users. Here are the three main reasons behind the request:
In April 2025, Dubai introduced variable parking tariffs, lifting the weighted-average hourly rate by 51% to Dh3.03. Zones B and D experienced a material rise in their weighted-average tariffs compared to Zones A and C.
That increase changed the structure of how motorists pay. Daily parking became more expensive, but the relative cost difference between hourly use and seasonal permits widened. Parkin now says it wants to reduce that gap and adjust the weighted-average tariff again to rebalance the system.
This is not a new policy. It is a follow-on adjustment to the structural changes introduced in 2025.
The weighted-average hourly tariff is the average amount motorists pay per hour across all public parking zones in Dubai. It takes into account the number of spaces in each zone, how frequently they are used, and the different rates applied in standard and premium areas, including peak and off-peak pricing.
After daily tariffs rose, frequent users changed behaviour. Many moved to seasonal cards to secure better long-term value instead of paying higher daily rates.
The shift was substantial. Seasonal card sales surged 140% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching more than 89,000 units. Parkin says this created “price arbitrage,” where the pricing structure encouraged heavy users to switch away from hourly payments.
The company now proposes changes to seasonal card pricing and structure to reduce that imbalance while keeping long-term discounts in place.
Seasonal permit holders are not counted in hourly occupancy figures, even though they regularly use public parking spaces. As more drivers switched to permits after daily rates increased, recorded utilisation rates declined on paper, even if actual demand for parking remained strong.
This creates a technical challenge. If official occupancy data no longer reflects real-world usage patterns, it affects planning, enforcement strategy, and revenue forecasting.
At the same time, Parkin expanded total parking capacity by 11% to around 229,000 spaces in 2025. Enforcement also intensified, with smart inspection vehicles scanning more than 17 million licence plates in a single quarter.
With more spaces, more enforcement, and shifting payment behaviour, the company is reviewing whether tariff adjustments are needed to better align pricing with actual usage. The proposed revisions aim to narrow pricing gaps, bring different user groups closer in effective cost, and ensure utilisation data more accurately reflects demand.
If the proposals made to the RTA are approved, the revisions could affect how both daily users and long-term permit holders pay for parking. For residents who rely on public parking in busy districts, even small adjustments to the weighted-average tariff can shift monthly commuting costs.