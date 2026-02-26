GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Dubai parking fees could rise after Parkin submits tariff hike request

Dubai drivers face possible parking fee increase under new proposal

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Parking in Dubai
Parking in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai motorists could soon face higher public parking costs after Parkin submitted a formal proposal to revise tariffs, a move that could affect thousands of daily commuters across busy commercial and residential zones.

In mid February, the company asked the Roads and Transport Authority to approve adjustments that would increase the weighted average public parking tariff. The proposal includes changes to seasonal card pricing and structure aimed at reducing price gaps that have emerged since variable tariffs were introduced last year.

Officials confirmed the RTA has received the submission and will conduct a detailed review before referring the matter to Dubai’s Executive Council for final guidance and approval.

Parkin said the proposed revisions are designed to maintain fairness while keeping long term discounts in place for regular users.

Why seasonal cards are under review

The company’s move shows a growing shift in customer behaviour that has altered how motorists pay for parking. Many frequent users have switched to seasonal cards, taking advantage of a pricing gap created after daily tariffs were raised in April 2025.

This shift has driven record sales of seasonal permits while reducing overall utilisation rates, since cardholders are not counted in hourly occupancy figures. Seasonal card sales surged 140% during the final quarter of last year, reaching more than 89,000 units.

Parkin said the proposed changes aim to reduce price arbitrage while ensuring customers continue to benefit from long term value.

Record financial performance

The tariff request comes alongside strong financial momentum for the company, which reported record quarterly and annual results for 2025.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter rose 47% to Dh389.4 million, supported by higher tariffs, expanded parking capacity and increased enforcement activity. Net profit climbed 53% to Dh183.6 million during the same period.

“We closed 2025 with a strong quarter, converting disciplined execution into higher earnings,” said Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin. “Seasonal card sales reached record highs as customers continued to recognise the relative value offered by this product.”

He added that the company benefited from the earlier introduction of variable tariffs and ongoing investments in smart enforcement technology.

Expansion and enforcement drive growth

Parkin expanded its footprint significantly during the year, increasing total parking spaces by 11% to around 229,000 across public, developer and multi storey facilities. Developer parking alone grew sharply following multiple contracts signed during the second half of 2025.

Technology also played a key role in operational growth. Smart inspection vehicles scanned more than 17 million licence plates in the quarter, contributing to a sharp rise in enforcement notices and revenue.

Any decision on tariff adjustments will depend on regulatory approval following the RTA review process. Management guidance for 2026 currently excludes any potential impact from the proposed changes.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Public parkingdubai parking feesDubai parking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Updated timings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman support iftar, suhoor plans.

Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman extend park hours for Ramadan

2m read
Charges apply Monday to Saturday, free on Sundays and public holidays.

Paid parking introduced in Dubai Maritime City

1m read
The park is hosting what organisers are calling Season 30's most spectacular drone show yet, and it's happening at 7.15pm on Friday, January 10.

Global Village to host its biggest drone show tonight

3m read
Parkin offers reserved public parking in Dubai for specific groups. Here’s who is eligible, how much it costs, and how the reservation process works.

Can you reserve public parking spots in Dubai?

2m read