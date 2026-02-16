GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Paid parking introduced in Dubai Maritime City

Parkin rolls out 321F zones with tariffs from Dh2 and monthly passes available

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Charges apply Monday to Saturday, free on Sundays and public holidays.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Parkin has officially announced the expansion of its parking portfolio with the introduction of new public parking zones in Dubai Maritime City.

As part of this rollout, public parking tariffs will apply to the newly designated 321F zones Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas.

Parking will be charged from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, with free parking on Sundays and official public holidays. The following rates are:

  • 0.5 hour - Dh2

  • 1 hour - Dh4

  • 2 hours - Dh8

  • 3 hours - Dh12

  • 4 hours - Dh16

  • 5 hours - Dh20

  • 6 hours - Dh24

  • 7 hours - Dh28

  • 14 hours - Dh32

Prepaid parking subscriptions are also available

  • 1 month - Dh315

  • 3 months - Dh840

  • 6 months - Dh1,680

  • 12 months - Dh2940

All parking zones will be clearly marked with signboards indicating applicable tariffs and operational hours. For ease of access, full information is also available via the Parkin mobile app, website, and official social media channels.

Parkin

