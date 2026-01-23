GOLD/FOREX
Transport

New DIFC paid parking explained: Parkonic introduces Dh25/hr fees and free hours

Planning a visit to DIFC? Check out the updated parking rates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
DIFC updates visitor parking rules with new rates and free hours
DIFC

Dubai: Visitors heading to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) can now plan their parking more easily, after Parkonic shared a detailed breakdown of visitor parking rules and rates across key locations.

The update was announced on Parkonic’s official social media platforms, outlining free parking windows, hourly charges and payment options.

Free first hour at key DIFC locations

Visitors parking at Gate Avenue 1 and Gate Avenue 4 can enjoy one hour of free parking per day, valid for a single trip.

After the free hour, parking is charged at Dh10 per hour or part thereof, with VAT included.

Gate District and Gate Village parking rates

At Gate District, Gate Village and Innovation One (CP05), visitors are also entitled to one free hour per day.

Parking charges thereafter vary by time and day:

Monday to Friday

  • 6:00am to 6:00pm: Dh25 per hour or part thereof

  • 6:00pm to 6:00am: Dh20 per hour or part thereof

Saturday and Sunday

  • Dh20per hour or part thereof

All rates are inclusive of VAT

Spend-and-validate offer for extended free parking

Visitors who spend a minimum of Dh75 at participating outlets and validate their vehicle licence plate number can receive:

  • Up to three hours of free parking on weekdays

  • Up to five hours of free parking on weekends

How to pay for parking

Parking payments can be made through:

  • Automatic payment via a Salik account

  • On-site payment machines

Parkonic noted that all parking rates and payment methods remain subject to applicable terms and conditions.

