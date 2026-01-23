New DIFC paid parking explained: Parkonic introduces Dh25/hr fees and free hours

Planning a visit to DIFC? Check out the updated parking rates
Dubai: Visitors heading to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) can now plan their parking more easily, after Parkonic shared a detailed breakdown of visitor parking rules and rates across key locations.
The update was announced on Parkonic’s official social media platforms, outlining free parking windows, hourly charges and payment options.
Visitors parking at Gate Avenue 1 and Gate Avenue 4 can enjoy one hour of free parking per day, valid for a single trip.
After the free hour, parking is charged at Dh10 per hour or part thereof, with VAT included.
At Gate District, Gate Village and Innovation One (CP05), visitors are also entitled to one free hour per day.
Parking charges thereafter vary by time and day:
6:00am to 6:00pm: Dh25 per hour or part thereof
6:00pm to 6:00am: Dh20 per hour or part thereof
Dh20per hour or part thereof
All rates are inclusive of VAT
Visitors who spend a minimum of Dh75 at participating outlets and validate their vehicle licence plate number can receive:
Up to three hours of free parking on weekdays
Up to five hours of free parking on weekends
Parking payments can be made through:
Automatic payment via a Salik account
On-site payment machines
Parkonic noted that all parking rates and payment methods remain subject to applicable terms and conditions.
