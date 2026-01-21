Discovery Gardens: New on-street parking rules for Zen Cluster residents

Basement parking will remain the primary designated area for resident vehicles
Dubai: Parkonic has announced a revision to on-street parking allocation for residents of the Zen Cluster in Discovery Gardens, addressing community concerns regarding permit eligibility and space allocation.
The update specifically affects residents of Buildings 1 through 20, commonly known as the "Pink Buildings." Unlike the broader Discovery Gardens development, the Zen Cluster operates under a distinct parking arrangement necessitated by specific building ownership structures.
Under the new guidelines, basement parking will remain the primary designated area for resident vehicles. However, following discussions between the parking operator and building management, a limited number of on-street spaces have now been allocated to each building to provide additional flexibility for permit holders.
"Parking access is being aligned as part of the transition," Parkonic stated in a recent update to residents, noting that the revised allocation was arranged in direct coordination with the cluster's management teams.
Residents who have already registered via a PIN and possess a digital parking card in the Parkonic app will see their current cards temporarily updated after 24 January. Parkonic clarified that this adjustment is part of the alignment process with building management and does not constitute a rejection or penalty.
Meanwhile, a provision has been made for those who purchased paid memberships while being forced to park outside their designated building areas during the transition. Parkonic has confirmed that eligible cases may be reviewed for a one-time refund.
Residents seeking a refund must submit their requests by 30 January 2026. The operator emphasised that all requests are subject to verification and are being handled as a "transaction support measure" specifically for the transition period.
The move follows a period of uncertainty for Zen Cluster residents, some of whom had reported difficulties in securing complimentary on-street permits compared to those living in other sectors of the community. Officials confirmed that parking will continue to be managed strictly according to individual building allocations to prevent overcrowding on the internal roads.
