Discovery Gardens paid parking from Jan 15: 1 free permit per home, Dh900/month for 2nd car

Parkonic’s new system ensures smooth regulated parking, better space use and easier access
Dubai: Paid on-street parking at Discovery Gardens officially comes into effect on January 15, with enforcement active from the morning, Parkonic confirmed.
The new system, implemented by Parkonic, uses AI and number plate recognition to manage parking in areas without dedicated spaces. It is designed to improve shared parking management, particularly in buildings without dedicated spaces, while enhancing safety and accessibility across the community.
Each residential unit receives one complimentary parking permit, while additional vehicles require a paid subscription: standard vehicles Dh900/month, electric vehicles Dh500/month (VAT inclusive). Visitor parking is Dh4 per standard hour and Dh6 per peak hour.
Parkonic has urged residents to register their vehicles and activate resident parking eligibility via the PARKONIC+ app to avoid visitor charges once enforcement begins. Applications should be submitted within the announced timelines to prevent inconvenience.
All parking entries and exits will be monitored. Vehicles parked without a valid permit, subscription, or payment may incur standard charges or fines in line with regulations. The system is expected to support a smooth transition to regulated parking, optimising space usage and improving daily parking access across the Discovery Gardens community.
Visitor parking fees apply to all unregistered vehicles from the go-live date:
Standard hours: 8:00am – 5:00pm – Dh4 per hour
Peak hours: 5:00pm – 12:00am – Dh6 per hour
During Ramadan, peak hours begin earlier at 3:00pm, while standard rates remain unchanged: Peak: 3:00pm – 12:00am – Dh6 per hour
Parking payments can be made through the Parkonic app, Salik auto-deduction, QR codes, or SMS.
Parkonic confirmed that each residential unit is eligible for one complimentary parking permit, provided the building does not already have parking facilities. Additional vehicles must be registered under a paid subscription via the Parkonic app or website.
To avoid visitor charges, residents must:
Register their vehicle via the Parkonic tenant registration portal
Activate resident parking eligibility through the PARKONIC+ app
Ensure activation is completed at least five minutes before entering the parking area
Approval is subject to document verification and is not instant.
Standard vehicles
Monthly: Dh900 (Dh945 VAT exclusive)
Quarterly: Dh2,500 (Dh2,625 VAT exclusive)
Electric vehicles
Monthly: Dh500 (VAT inclusive)
Quarterly: Dh1,350 (VAT inclusive)
Subscriptions apply only to designated paid parking zones and do not guarantee space availability.
Residents must complete vehicle registration through the Parkonic tenant portal by uploading valid documents:
Upload required documents (Title Deed, Ejari, or Lease Agreement) via the Parkonic tenant portal
Wait for verification and approval by the Parkonic team
Receive authorised PIN by email to activate parking access in the PARKONIC+ app
Activate at least five minutes before entering the parking zone; otherwise, standard charges apply
Visitors and residents without permits or subscriptions can pay using:
Salik account (automatic deduction)
SMS payment (send details to 6670)
Parkonic app
QR code displayed on signage
To assist residents, Dubai Holding confirmed each residential unit gets one free parking permit if no dedicated parking exists. Additional vehicles require a paid subscription via the Parkonic app or website. Dubai Holding has also released a set of FAQs to address common concerns.
Each residential unit in buildings without existing parking facilities is eligible for one complimentary permit for one registered vehicle.
No. Parking permits are issued only to residential units.
Additional vehicles must be registered under a paid subscription. Residents may apply for extra parking slots through the Parkonic app, subject to availability.
No. Residents may choose to pay for parking through Parkonic’s approved payment channels where applicable.
No. Vehicles without a valid permit, subscription, or payment will be charged standard on-street parking rates.
Residents must register via the tenant portal, receive an authorised PIN by email, and activate their vehicle in the PARKONIC+ app.
At least five minutes before entering the parking zone. Late activation will result in visitor charges.
No. Permits allow access but do not guarantee availability.
A Title Deed, Ejari, or Lease Agreement must be uploaded. All submissions are verified by Parkonic.
Misuse, false documents, or unpaid parking may lead to access suspension, charges, or fines, in line with regulations.
Note: Vehicles parked without a valid permit, subscription, or payment after implementation may be subject to parking fines in accordance with applicable regulations.
