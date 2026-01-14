Discovery Gardens paid parking from Jan 15: 1 free permit per home, Dh900/month for 2nd car

The new system, implemented by Parkonic, uses AI and number plate recognition to manage parking in areas without dedicated spaces. It is designed to improve shared parking management, particularly in buildings without dedicated spaces, while enhancing safety and accessibility across the community.

Dubai: Paid on-street parking at Discovery Gardens officially comes into effect on January 15, with enforcement active from the morning, Parkonic confirmed.

All parking entries and exits will be monitored. Vehicles parked without a valid permit, subscription, or payment may incur standard charges or fines in line with regulations. The system is expected to support a smooth transition to regulated parking, optimising space usage and improving daily parking access across the Discovery Gardens community.

Parkonic has urged residents to register their vehicles and activate resident parking eligibility via the PARKONIC+ app to avoid visitor charges once enforcement begins. Applications should be submitted within the announced timelines to prevent inconvenience.

Each residential unit receives one complimentary parking permit, while additional vehicles require a paid subscription: standard vehicles Dh900/month, electric vehicles Dh500/month (VAT inclusive). Visitor parking is Dh4 per standard hour and Dh6 per peak hour.

Approval is subject to document verification and is not instant.

Ensure activation is completed at least five minutes before entering the parking area

Activate resident parking eligibility through the PARKONIC+ app

Register their vehicle via the Parkonic tenant registration portal

To avoid visitor charges, residents must:

What residents must do

Parkonic confirmed that each residential unit is eligible for one complimentary parking permit, provided the building does not already have parking facilities. Additional vehicles must be registered under a paid subscription via the Parkonic app or website.

One free permit per home

Parking payments can be made through the Parkonic app, Salik auto-deduction, QR codes, or SMS.

During Ramadan, peak hours begin earlier at 3:00pm, while standard rates remain unchanged: Peak: 3:00pm – 12:00am – Dh6 per hour

Visitor parking fees apply to all unregistered vehicles from the go-live date:

Visitors and residents without permits or subscriptions can pay using:

Activate at least five minutes before entering the parking zone; otherwise, standard charges apply

Receive authorised PIN by email to activate parking access in the PARKONIC+ app

Wait for verification and approval by the Parkonic team

Upload required documents (Title Deed, Ejari, or Lease Agreement) via the Parkonic tenant portal

Residents must complete vehicle registration through the Parkonic tenant portal by uploading valid documents:

How to get complimentary parking

Subscriptions apply only to designated paid parking zones and do not guarantee space availability.

Discovery Gardens parking: Top questions answered for residents

To assist residents, Dubai Holding confirmed each residential unit gets one free parking permit if no dedicated parking exists. Additional vehicles require a paid subscription via the Parkonic app or website. Dubai Holding has also released a set of FAQs to address common concerns.

1. Who is eligible for a free parking permit?

Each residential unit in buildings without existing parking facilities is eligible for one complimentary permit for one registered vehicle.

2. Are commercial units eligible for permits?

No. Parking permits are issued only to residential units.

3. What if I own more than one vehicle?

Additional vehicles must be registered under a paid subscription. Residents may apply for extra parking slots through the Parkonic app, subject to availability.

4. Is a parking subscription mandatory?

No. Residents may choose to pay for parking through Parkonic’s approved payment channels where applicable.

5. Is parking free if I don’t have a subscription?

No. Vehicles without a valid permit, subscription, or payment will be charged standard on-street parking rates.

6. How do I activate resident parking access?

Residents must register via the tenant portal, receive an authorised PIN by email, and activate their vehicle in the PARKONIC+ app.

7. When should activation be completed?

At least five minutes before entering the parking zone. Late activation will result in visitor charges.

8. Does a permit or subscription guarantee a parking space?

No. Permits allow access but do not guarantee availability.

9. What documents are required for registration?

A Title Deed, Ejari, or Lease Agreement must be uploaded. All submissions are verified by Parkonic.

10. What happens if parking rules are violated?

Misuse, false documents, or unpaid parking may lead to access suspension, charges, or fines, in line with regulations.