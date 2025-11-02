GOLD/FOREX
Dubai parking update: Parkin expands paid zones with new tariff plans

Find out the new Dubai parking zones, hourly rates, daily charges, and monthly fees

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
New paid parking zones announced in Dubai Sports City and Academic City
Supplied

Dubai’s largest public parking operator, Parkin PJSC, has introduced new paid parking zones in Dubai Sports City (Code S) and Dubai International Academic City (Code F), as part of its continued expansion across the city.

Paid parking now active in Dubai Sports City – Code S

Public parking tariffs are now applicable in Dubai Sports City under Zone Code S.

Tariff structure:

  • 1 hour: Dh2

  • 2 hours: Dh4

  • 3 hours: Dh6

  • 4 hours: Dh8

  • 5 hours: Dh10

  • 6 hours: Dh12

  • 7 hours: Dh14

  • 24 hours: Dh20

Operating hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

Subscription plans:

  • 1 month: Dh300

  • 3 months: Dh800

  • 6 months: Dh1,600

  • 1 year: Dh2,800

Clear signboards have been installed to mark the designated paid parking areas.

New tariffs in Dubai International Academic City – Code F

Parkin has also implemented public parking tariffs in Dubai International Academic City under Zone Code F.

Tariff structure:

  • 0.5 hour: Dh2

  • 1 hour: Dh4

  • 2 hours: Dh8

  • 3 hours: Dh12

  • 4 hours: Dh16

  • 5 hours: Dh20

  • 6 hours: Dh24

  • 7 hours: Dh28

  • 24 hours: Dh32

Operating hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

Subscription plans:

  • 1 month: Dh315

  • 3 months: Dh840

  • 6 months: Dh1,680

  • 1 year: Dh2,940

Recent expansions across Dubai

On October 31, Parkin also expanded paid parking zones to Dubai Studio City and Dubai Outsource City, designated under Code T.

Tariff structure (Code T):

  • Dh2 – 0.5 hour

  • Dh4 – 1 hour

  • Dh8 – 2 hours

  • Dh12 – 3 hours

  • Dh16 – 4 hours

  • Dh20 – 5 hours

  • Dh24 – 6 hours

  • Dh28 – 7 hours

  • Dh36 – 24 hours

Subscription plans:

  • 1 month: Dh315

  • 3 months: Dh840

  • 6 months: Dh1,680

  • 1 year: Dh2,940

Ongoing expansion initiative

Parkin’s latest additions are part of its citywide strategy to streamline and expand public parking management across Dubai.

In August, the operator introduced new paid zones in Al Jaddaf — Zone 326C (on-street) and Zone 326D (off-street) — with variable rates for peak and non-peak hours.

The same month, 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques were added under Parkin’s management, offering one hour of free parking during prayer times and paid parking at all other hours.

