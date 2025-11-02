Find out the new Dubai parking zones, hourly rates, daily charges, and monthly fees
Dubai’s largest public parking operator, Parkin PJSC, has introduced new paid parking zones in Dubai Sports City (Code S) and Dubai International Academic City (Code F), as part of its continued expansion across the city.
Public parking tariffs are now applicable in Dubai Sports City under Zone Code S.
1 hour: Dh2
2 hours: Dh4
3 hours: Dh6
4 hours: Dh8
5 hours: Dh10
6 hours: Dh12
7 hours: Dh14
24 hours: Dh20
Operating hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm
1 month: Dh300
3 months: Dh800
6 months: Dh1,600
1 year: Dh2,800
Clear signboards have been installed to mark the designated paid parking areas.
Parkin has also implemented public parking tariffs in Dubai International Academic City under Zone Code F.
0.5 hour: Dh2
1 hour: Dh4
2 hours: Dh8
3 hours: Dh12
4 hours: Dh16
5 hours: Dh20
6 hours: Dh24
7 hours: Dh28
24 hours: Dh32
Operating hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm
1 month: Dh315
3 months: Dh840
6 months: Dh1,680
1 year: Dh2,940
On October 31, Parkin also expanded paid parking zones to Dubai Studio City and Dubai Outsource City, designated under Code T.
Tariff structure (Code T):
Dh2 – 0.5 hour
Dh4 – 1 hour
Dh8 – 2 hours
Dh12 – 3 hours
Dh16 – 4 hours
Dh20 – 5 hours
Dh24 – 6 hours
Dh28 – 7 hours
Dh36 – 24 hours
Subscription plans:
1 month: Dh315
3 months: Dh840
6 months: Dh1,680
1 year: Dh2,940
Parkin’s latest additions are part of its citywide strategy to streamline and expand public parking management across Dubai.
In August, the operator introduced new paid zones in Al Jaddaf — Zone 326C (on-street) and Zone 326D (off-street) — with variable rates for peak and non-peak hours.
The same month, 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques were added under Parkin’s management, offering one hour of free parking during prayer times and paid parking at all other hours.
