Dubai’s Parkin to add five fully automated multi-storey parking facilities across the city

Dubai drivers set to benefit from faster, cashless and fully connected parking experience
Dubai: Parkin plans to construct five new multi-storey car parks across the city within the next two years, featuring fully automated systems, EV charging points and integrated payment technology, its chief executive said on the sidelines of Gitex Global 2025.
Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the new facilities will be strategically located in high-traffic business districts to meet rising demand for structured parking and improve turnover. “The aim is to make the parking experience completely seamless,” he said. “We want people to be able to park, pay and leave without barriers, paper tickets or manual interference.”
By the end of this year, Parkin expects all off-street and multi-storey parking in Dubai to operate under a fully cashless, open-flow model. Customers will be able to make automatic payments through linked wallets or the Parkin app, which now supports individual, family and business accounts for large vehicle fleets.
Al Ali said the company is investing heavily in technology such as AI-based inspection systems and unified digital platforms that connect with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). “Our systems are integrated 24/7. Nearly 93 per cent of customer calls are now resolved immediately without escalation,” he added.
The CEO said the company’s dynamic pricing model, introduced in April, has already helped reduce congestion. “Initial analysis shows a nine per cent improvement in traffic flow in high-demand areas,” he said. The tariff applies to only about 40% of operating hours, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and is designed to encourage parking rotation in busy zones rather than raise revenue. “Our role is not to make life difficult for people,” he said. “We are here to manage parking efficiently, maintain fairness and improve the quality of life in the city.”
Parkin is also expanding partnerships with private developers and government entities to standardise the parking experience across malls, mosques and mixed-use communities. “Dubai’s parking network is part of its mobility infrastructure,” Al Ali said. “As the city grows, our goal is to keep that experience simple, smart and accessible to everyone.”
