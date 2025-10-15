Dubai’s Parkin to add five fully automated multi-storey parking facilities across the city

The CEO said the company’s dynamic pricing model, introduced in April, has already helped reduce congestion. “Initial analysis shows a nine per cent improvement in traffic flow in high-demand areas,” he said. The tariff applies to only about 40% of operating hours, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., and is designed to encourage parking rotation in busy zones rather than raise revenue. “Our role is not to make life difficult for people,” he said. “We are here to manage parking efficiently, maintain fairness and improve the quality of life in the city.”