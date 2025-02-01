Dubai’s multi-storey car parks: Locations, costs, and how to pay

Find hassle-free parking with 24/7 multi-storey car parks and easy digital payments
Dubai: If you live or work in a densely populated area of Dubai and often struggle to find parking near your home or office, securing a permit for a multistorey car park could be a practical solution. Operated by Dubai’s public parking authority, Parkin PJSC, these car parks are accessible 24/7, offering a convenient alternative to on-street parking.
According to Parkin, Dubai has eight multistorey parking buildings located in key areas:
Al Ghubaiba
Al Sabkha
Naif
Oud Metha
Al Satwa
Al Rigga
Bani Yas
Al Jaffiliya
Parking charges
Hourly rate: Dh5 + 5 per cent VAT
24-hour rate: Dh40 + 5 per cent VAT
Dubai’s multi-storey car parks operate without barriers or traditional ticketing systems. Upon entry, your vehicle’s licence plate is automatically captured. Payment can be made through the following options:
On-site payment machines (accepting cash and card)
Parkin app, which allows digital transactions
For a seamless experience, you can enable ‘AutoPay’ via the Parkin app. Here’s how it works:
Register an account on the Parkin app.
Activate the Parkin Wallet by adding funds.
Link your vehicle to the wallet.
Enable AutoPay, allowing parking charges to be deducted automatically upon exit.
Receive notifications for every transaction and monitor your spending in the app.
Failure to pay parking fees within 48 hours will result in a fine of Dh1,000.
Using the Parkin Wallet
The Parkin Wallet is a convenient way to manage parking payments and track expenses. To top up your wallet:
Open the Parkin app and navigate to the Wallet section.
Select ‘Add Funds’.
Choose a predefined amount or enter your desired top-up value.
Select a payment method (credit or debit card) to complete the transaction.
Top-up limits:
Minimum top-up: Dh10
Maximum top-up: Dh5,000
No balance limit, allowing flexibility based on your parking needs.
If your wallet balance is insufficient, the app will notify you before processing a payment, allowing you to top up instantly.
This article was published in February, 2025 and has been updated since.
