Parkin brings app-controlled parking to six Spinneys and Waitrose stores

Spinneys, Waitrose offer 2-hour free parking via Parkin app at 6 Dubai sites
Dubai: Dubai drivers heading to Spinneys and Waitrose now get two hours of free parking at six key locations, thanks to a new management deal with Parkin Company. The agreement puts Parkin in charge of operations at these busy retail sites, using automated tech to cut congestion and keep spaces turning over. Shoppers stay for 2 hours at no charge, then pay an hourly rate to ensure availability. The Parkin mobile app handles everything from entry to payment, making visits smoother.
Parkin brings its full stack of parking solutions to the stores, including automated access gates and enforcement systems that work without human intervention. Customers scan or tap through entry points, with the app tracking time and processing payments seamlessly. Longer stays trigger standard hourly tariffs, freeing up spots faster during peak shopping hours.
The setup targets Dubai's familiar retail parking pain points. High-traffic supermarkets see turnover slow when cars linger, creating backups at entrances and aisles. Parkin's model prioritises efficiency, blending free time limits with tech enforcement to balance customer convenience and space availability. Shoppers gain predictable access while stores maintain a steady flow.
Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “Through this agreement with Spinneys and Waitrose, we are advancing our commitment to creating a more seamless and convenient shopping experience across Dubai. By providing two hours of complimentary parking and utilising our advanced parking solutions, we’re delivering a smoother and more efficient mobility experience at key retail destinations.”
Spinneys and Waitrose see parking as a make-or-break for customer loyalty. Easy access keeps weekly grocery runs routine rather than stressful, especially during evening rushes or weekend family shops. Partnering with Parkin lets stores focus on shelves and service while outsourcing traffic management to specialists.
Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “Ensuring easy, reliable access to our stores is a vital part of delivering a great shopping experience for every customer. Partnering with Parkin allows us to enhance traffic flow and parking management at some of our busiest locations, making visits smoother and more convenient for all shoppers.”
The deal covers six high-volume Dubai sites where parking pressure hits hardest. Drivers who know these locations understand the upgrade. No more circling levels or waiting for stragglers to exit. Entry and exit occur through controlled points, with the app showing real-time availability and automatically handling charges.
Shoppers download the Parkin app ahead of time or scan QR codes on-site. Entry requires a quick tap or number plate scan. The two-hour clock starts automatically, covering typical grocery runs with room for browsing. Exceed that window, and the app prompts payment at standard rates. Enforcement stays automated, avoiding tickets or attendants.
Peak hours benefit most. Midday office lunch crowds or after-work family shops see faster turnover as the free limit nudges cars along. Parkin monitors usage patterns to fine-tune operations, ensuring spaces stay available even during promotional events or holidays.
