Parkin brings app-controlled parking to six Spinneys and Waitrose stores

Dubai: Dubai drivers heading to Spinneys and Waitrose now get two hours of free parking at six key locations, thanks to a new management deal with Parkin Company. The agreement puts Parkin in charge of operations at these busy retail sites, using automated tech to cut congestion and keep spaces turning over. Shoppers stay for 2 hours at no charge, then pay an hourly rate to ensure availability. The Parkin mobile app handles everything from entry to payment, making visits smoother.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “Through this agreement with Spinneys and Waitrose, we are advancing our commitment to creating a more seamless and convenient shopping experience across Dubai. By providing two hours of complimentary parking and utilising our advanced parking solutions, we’re delivering a smoother and more efficient mobility experience at key retail destinations.”

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “Ensuring easy, reliable access to our stores is a vital part of delivering a great shopping experience for every customer. Partnering with Parkin allows us to enhance traffic flow and parking management at some of our busiest locations, making visits smoother and more convenient for all shoppers.”

