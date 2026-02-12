iSTYLE unveils new Apple Premium Partner store at City Walk, Dubai

On-site full-service center offers a complete end-to-end Apple experience
Dubai: iSTYLE, Apple Premium Partner, proudly announced the opening of its newest Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at City Walk, Dubai, marking another milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the UAE.
Building on the success of its Apple Premium Partner stores nationwide, the new City Walk location introduces Apple’s latest global retail concept to one of Dubai’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations. Designed with a modern, open, and welcoming layout, the store offers customers an immersive space to explore Apple’s full ecosystem of products, accessories, and services.
The new iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner store features a team of multilingual, Apple-trained experts dedicated to delivering personalised support. Whether customers are discovering Apple products for the first time, upgrading their devices, or seeking technical assistance, the team is equipped to provide tailored guidance and hands-on expertise.
Since its establishment in 2005, iSTYLE has steadily expanded its presence across the UAE and beyond. Today, the brand operates seven Apple Premium Partner stores and eleven Apple Premium Reseller stores in the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences aligned with Apple’s global standards.
"We are excited to unveil our new Apple Premium Partner store at City Walk, Dubai. This opening marks another important step in iSTYLE’s expansion and highlights our dedication to providing an outstanding Apple experience throughout the UAE.” said Nicolas Daher, Managing Director Retail, Midis Group (CEE, MENA and Spain). With operations spanning 15 countries and over 140 stores, iSTYLE continues to build a strong global presence, making Apple technology more accessible to local communities. Supported by Midis Group’s 50 years of experience representing top technology brands, iSTYLE remains a reliable Apple partner, offering the full range of Apple products and services, delivered by expert teams and backed by after-sales support”
The City Walk store also serves as a community hub, hosting interactive workshops and demo sessions that allow customers to learn, explore, and connect with Apple technology in meaningful ways. With a full-service center on-site, the store delivers a complete end-to-end Apple experience under one roof.
“We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our newest iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner location at City Walk, Dubai. From hands-on discovery of the newest Apple technology to personalised guidance and reliable technical assistance, our team is focused on creating a premium customer journey from start to finish," said Mykhaylo Yurchyshyn, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE. "The presence of a fully integrated service facility allows us to deliver a seamless, all-in-one Apple solution in a single destination. Designed as more than a traditional retail environment, this new location serves as a dynamic space where customers can engage with technology, exchange ideas, and build new skills through live demonstrations and interactive learning sessions. This milestone is the result of the exceptional effort, commitment, and enthusiasm of our team, whose dedication made this project a reality. We are proud to open our doors and invite customers to experience iSTYLE City Walk”.