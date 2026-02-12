iSTYLE unveils new Apple Premium Partner store at City Walk, Dubai

“We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our newest iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner location at City Walk, Dubai. From hands-on discovery of the newest Apple technology to personalised guidance and reliable technical assistance, our team is focused on creating a premium customer journey from start to finish," said Mykhaylo Yurchyshyn, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE. "The presence of a fully integrated service facility allows us to deliver a seamless, all-in-one Apple solution in a single destination. Designed as more than a traditional retail environment, this new location serves as a dynamic space where customers can engage with technology, exchange ideas, and build new skills through live demonstrations and interactive learning sessions. This milestone is the result of the exceptional effort, commitment, and enthusiasm of our team, whose dedication made this project a reality. We are proud to open our doors and invite customers to experience iSTYLE City Walk”.