WhatsApp Premium: Is it worth paying for? Features, pricing and what you need to know

Pay...for WhatsApp? *Gasp, clutches pearls*.
Okay it's not that dramatic, well, yet. WhatsApp might be taking a page out of the 'extras for a fee' playbook. The messaging application which has kept personal chats free since 2016, is reportedly testing a premium version of its main app, yes, beyond stickers and emojis.
If you’re the type who loves putting your personal stamp on everything, WhatsApp’s rumored premium plan could be right up your alley. Early leaks suggest you might get extra stickers, flashy app themes, custom icons, and even dedicated chat alert sounds, basically, a way to make your chats truly yours.
And that’s not all. Currently, you can only pin three chats at the top of your list, but the premium version might let you pin more of your favorite conversations, keeping the people you message most front and centre. For now, this feature is in beta and only available to a small group on a waitlist, so it’s a sneak peek at what could be coming.
According to WaBetaInfo, the premium plan could let users go beyond the standard experience. Here's the takeaway:
Extra stickers, app themes, and icon options
Custom chat alert sounds
More pinned chats than the current limit of three
The beta is currently limited, with access offered through a waitlist, so only a select few are testing these perks.
Importantly, the premium plan would be optional. Everyone else can continue messaging, calling, sharing media, and controlling privacy exactly as they do today, no paywall required.
WhatsApp already has a paid model in its business app, which operates separately. Free users of WhatsApp Business can link up to five devices, while subscribers get access on up to ten. Businesses also gain tools like custom web pages to showcase products and features that let them assign chats to team members. The personal app’s premium version could work along similar lines, offering extra convenience without taking away the free basics.
WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed a launch date, pricing, or the full list of premium features. But ongoing testing shows the company is exploring new ways to monetise while keeping the messaging platform free for the majority of users.
So, if this rollout happens, your chats could soon come with a touch of designer flair, without anyone losing access to the free version you know and love.
