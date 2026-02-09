The feature is meant to make privacy settings easier to manage
If you’re used to sharing selectively on Instagram, WhatsApp may soon let you do the same. The platform is working on a 'Close Friends”' feature that could change how Status updates are shared.
WhatsApp is continuing to expand beyond basic messaging, with a new feature in development that brings more control and flexibility to Status updates. The Meta-owned platform is reportedly testing an Instagram-style option that allows users to organise contacts into custom lists for sharing statuses.
According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature, spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.5.11, lets users create personalised lists, each with a name and an emoji, to distinguish between different groups of contacts. These lists can then be used to decide who sees specific Status updates.
The feature is meant to make privacy settings easier to manage, sparing users from having to tweak sharing options with every Status update. It also helps ensure posts are seen only by the intended audience. One of the key additions is a “Close Friends” list, similar to Instagram’s, which allows users to share select updates with a smaller, chosen group.
Users can manage their Close Friends list from Status privacy settings or the Status interface. Although contacts can be added or removed at any point, updates to the list apply only to future Status posts. Previously shared Status updates will remain visible to those who initially had access.
In addition to Close Friends, WhatsApp is also testing three other privacy options for Status sharing. Once a Status is posted, selected viewers will see different coloured rings around the sender’s profile picture, indicating how the update was shared.
The Close Friends feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future version of WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo.
