'It's so cold that it made me realise my car's AC is broken: Dubai residents joke about cold snap

It hasn't been this cold since 2016, says one netizen

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
It's getting colder in the UAE
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“Close your eyes and remember,” writes one social media user, “any day last year in August. Enjoy it [the cold] while it lasts.” 

If you’ve woken up with clutching your blanket just a little bit closer and with a hankering for a warm drink, you are definitely not alone. Over the past few days, the UAE – and in fact, the GCC- has seen the mercury shivering down. In some cases, it’s even gone down to zero-degrees.

This morning on Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais Mountain,  it dipped down to 0.9-degrees Celsius at 5.30am.

UAE residents – and visitors for that matter – are taking note of the change in climate disposition, joking about how it’s making them pay attention to things they’ve not really been focused on for a while. Reddit user FarAd3038, for instance, wrote:  “Its quiet cold. In fact its so cold I discovered that my car AC’s heater is broken (sic).”

Meanwhile, user @whatswrongwithfolks, said: “I’m wearing a jersey (even indoors) for the first time in 4 years of being here so I’m going with definitely colder.”

Sri Lankan expat Dammi, who prefers to go by one name, is finding herself layering up to battle the onslaught of cold winds. “I leave home early in the morning,” she says, “And it’s freezing at that point.”

Some netizens, however, are quick to say that while it is cold, they’ve seen cooler times in Dubai. “1999-2016 winters were colder, windy and rainy,” says one. And another adds: “It’s the first time in 5yrs of us owning a car that we had to set climate control to 26 degress.”

Personally, we’ve got to agree with Reddit user OneRobato, who says: “Don’t jinx this.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
