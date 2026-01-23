Some netizens, however, are quick to say that while it is cold, they’ve seen cooler times in Dubai. “1999-2016 winters were colder, windy and rainy,” says one. And another adds: “It’s the first time in 5yrs of us owning a car that we had to set climate control to 26 degress.”

UAE residents – and visitors for that matter – are taking note of the change in climate disposition, joking about how it’s making them pay attention to things they’ve not really been focused on for a while. Reddit user FarAd3038, for instance, wrote: “Its quiet cold. In fact its so cold I discovered that my car AC’s heater is broken (sic).”

If you’ve woken up with clutching your blanket just a little bit closer and with a hankering for a warm drink, you are definitely not alone. Over the past few days, the UAE – and in fact, the GCC- has seen the mercury shivering down . In some cases, it’s even gone down to zero-degrees.

