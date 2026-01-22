"How the weather will feel tomorrow," teases Crown Prince, here's what NCM forecasts
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, left followers speechless today with a striking image showing Dubai's iconic skyline including the Burj Khalifa and downtown blanketed in snow.
The Crown Prince shared the image on his Instagram stories, where it quickly gained traction among his millions of followers. The eye-catching photo, captioned "how the weather will feel tomorrow," playfully teased followers about the plunging temperatures set to grip the emirate.
For the past few days, the cold wind is hitting us with chill make the outdoor, acknowledging the conditions that have residents reaching for their winter wardrobes.
The UAE has experienced its coldest temperature of the winter season so far, with mercury dropping to just 0.2°C. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, this chilly weather pattern was anticipated to impact the Emirates during the latter part of January.
Dubai is currently experiencing a notable cool spell that has residents embracing the crisp winter weather. The city has taken on a chilly character, with biting winds and dropping thermometers creating a distinctly cooler atmosphere. Residents are bundling up in jackets and scarves as cold winds sweep through the streets, bringing a refreshing change to the desert landscape.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that residents across the UAE can expect another significant decrease in temperatures today and tomorrow. This cold spell is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east colliding with a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
The weather forecast paints a picture of brisk, challenging conditions across the emirates. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds are sweeping through the region, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h at times. Coastal areas and islands are experiencing wind speeds between 15-30 km/h, occasionally intensifying to 50 km/h.
These strong winds, particularly intense during morning hours over the sea, are causing blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas. The conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over coastal and northern regions.
The temperature drop is significant by UAE standards. Internal areas could see minimum temperatures plummeting to between 5°C and 11°C, remarkably cold for a region accustomed to much warmer conditions. Mountain areas are expected to be even chillier, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 8°C.
Humidity levels will rise by night and Friday morning over some internal areas, with the NCM warning of probable mist formation that could affect visibility during early morning hours.
While the image shared by the Crown Prince appears to be a creative visualisation rather than actual snowfall, it perfectly captures the sentiment among residents who are genuinely feeling the chill. The post has resonated widely, with thousands sharing their own experiences of the unexpected cold front.
