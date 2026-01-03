UAE January weather forecast: Winter chill from Siberian winds brings cool days and foggy mornings

The mean air temperature in the region typically ranges from 16.4°C to 20.0°C, with the mean maximum temperature varying between 21.3°C and 25.7°C. The mean minimum temperature generally falls within 11.6°C to 15.2°C. The lowest temperature ever recorded was -2.0°C in Raknah in 2021, while the highest temperature reached 36.0°C in Asab and Al Hiyer.