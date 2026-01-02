Dubai: Istanbul was transformed into a winter wonderland as the city received its first snowfall of the new year, drawing residents of all ages outdoors to enjoy the wintry conditions. Parks, streets and open spaces were soon covered in a thin white blanket, offering scenic views across the historic city.

Children and families made the most of the snowfall, engaging in playful snowball fights and capturing photos as flakes continued to fall. Laughter echoed through neighbourhoods as people embraced the rare moment of winter fun in the bustling metropolis.

Not everyone slowed down despite the cold. Along the Bosphorus, determined fishermen were seen casting their lines as usual, unfazed by the falling snow and low temperatures. Their presence added a familiar rhythm to the otherwise hushed, snow-covered waterfront.

While the snowfall caused minor disruptions in some areas, it also brought a sense of calm and excitement to the city. Weather officials advised residents to remain cautious as temperatures dropped, marking a crisp and memorable start to the year in Istanbul.