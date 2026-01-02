GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

First snow of the year blankets Istanbul, delighting residents

Snow blankets Istanbul as residents play and fishermen continue work despite the cold

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: Istanbul was transformed into a winter wonderland as the city received its first snowfall of the new year, drawing residents of all ages outdoors to enjoy the wintry conditions. Parks, streets and open spaces were soon covered in a thin white blanket, offering scenic views across the historic city.

Children and families made the most of the snowfall, engaging in playful snowball fights and capturing photos as flakes continued to fall. Laughter echoed through neighbourhoods as people embraced the rare moment of winter fun in the bustling metropolis.

Not everyone slowed down despite the cold. Along the Bosphorus, determined fishermen were seen casting their lines as usual, unfazed by the falling snow and low temperatures. Their presence added a familiar rhythm to the otherwise hushed, snow-covered waterfront.

While the snowfall caused minor disruptions in some areas, it also brought a sense of calm and excitement to the city. Weather officials advised residents to remain cautious as temperatures dropped, marking a crisp and memorable start to the year in Istanbul.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tourism contributed 13 per cent of the UAE’s gross domestic product last year.

UAE hotel occupancy hits 79.3% in 2025

2m read
A leading Saudi astronomer said such snowfall events are not unusual during the winter months.

Snow, hail expected across northern Saudi Arabia

2m read
Snowfall covers the Trojena Highlands, transforming Saudi Arabia’s rugged terrain into a winter landscape.

Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Trojena Highlands, Tabuk

2m read
A supermoon, the last full moon of the year, rises in the sky in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

Look: The last 'cold supermoon' of 2025 shines

1m read