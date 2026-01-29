What is a bomb cyclone? Powerful winter storm set to slam US Southeast, threaten Northeast

Forecasters warn of heavy snow, powerful winds and dangerous coastal flooding
Dubai: A rapidly intensifying storm system known as a bomb cyclone is expected to develop off the US Southeast coast this weekend, bringing heavy snow, punishing winds and dangerous coastal impacts to large parts of the East Coast — just days after a historic winter storm swept through the region.
Forecasters say the storm will likely form early Saturday off the Carolinas before strengthening explosively as it moves north, driven by a clash between bitter Arctic air and warmer, moisture-rich ocean air.
Confidence is highest across parts of the Southeast, particularly the Carolinas and southern Virginia, where accumulating snow and strong winds are expected to begin Saturday and continue into Sunday, according to CNN.
Cities such as Raleigh, North Carolina, and Roanoke, Virginia, could see six to twelve inches of snow, with lighter totals farther inland. Some models even suggest snowflakes could reach areas as far west as Atlanta and Knoxville.
A bomb cyclone forms through a process called bombogenesis, when a storm rapidly strengthens as its central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.
These storms begin as ordinary winter systems before intensifying explosively, often producing heavy snow, blizzards, thundersnow, coastal flooding and winds approaching hurricane strength.
Because of their ferocity, bomb cyclones are sometimes dubbed “winter hurricanes.”
Key ingredients include:
A non-tropical storm system
A sharp clash between cold Arctic air and warm, moist ocean air
A rapid pressure drop at the storm’s core
Bomb cyclones can occur year-round but are most common along the US East Coast during winter and early spring. Many of the most powerful nor’easters fall into this category.
The bottom line
Residents from the Carolinas to New England are urged to closely monitor forecasts and prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.
With snow, powerful winds and coastal flooding all possible, forecasters warn this weekend’s storm could become another major winter weather event for the already battered East Coast.
Strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions in heavier snow bands, blowing snow across roads and increasing the risk of scattered power outages.
Farther north into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the forecast remains highly uncertain, hinging on how close the storm tracks to the coast, according to CNN.
Small shifts of just 100 to 200 miles could mean the difference between a major snowstorm and a breezy day with little accumulation for major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor, including Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York City.
A coastal-hugging path could deliver a significant blizzard with damaging winds and bitter cold, while a slightly offshore track would likely limit snowfall to lighter amounts.
Boston and parts of New England appear to have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow, given their proximity to the storm’s projected path.
Even areas that miss out on snow face serious coastal threats as the storm strengthens offshore.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that wind gusts near hurricane force could coincide with high tides, producing moderate to locally significant coastal flooding.
High surf, beach erosion and hazardous marine conditions are expected from the Southeast coast into parts of the Northeast.
These impacts could compound damage from last weekend’s deadly winter storm, as many communities are still restoring power and clearing snow amid persistently frigid temperatures.
