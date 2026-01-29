What is a bomb cyclone? Powerful winter storm set to slam US Southeast, threaten Northeast

Dubai: A rapidly intensifying storm system known as a bomb cyclone is expected to develop off the US Southeast coast this weekend, bringing heavy snow, punishing winds and dangerous coastal impacts to large parts of the East Coast — just days after a historic winter storm swept through the region.

Confidence is highest across parts of the Southeast, particularly the Carolinas and southern Virginia , where accumulating snow and strong winds are expected to begin Saturday and continue into Sunday, according to CNN.

Cities such as Raleigh, North Carolina, and Roanoke, Virginia, could see six to twelve inches of snow, with lighter totals farther inland. Some models even suggest snowflakes could reach areas as far west as Atlanta and Knoxville.

Bomb cyclones can occur year-round but are most common along the US East Coast during winter and early spring. Many of the most powerful nor’easters fall into this category.

Small shifts of just 100 to 200 miles could mean the difference between a major snowstorm and a breezy day with little accumulation for major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor, including Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York City.

Boston and parts of New England appear to have a better chance of seeing accumulating snow, given their proximity to the storm’s projected path.

