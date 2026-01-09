Storm Goretti batters UK, France: Warnings, winds and disruption

"Weather bomb" formed over the Atlantic brings strong winds, heavy rain, thundersnow
The UK and France are in the grip of Storm Goretti, a powerful "weather bomb" bringing intense winds, heavy rain, and thundersnow.
As of January 9, 2026, the storm has started to unleashed chaos, knocking out power lines, shuttering schools, closing rail lines. rail and roads.
Central Britain bears the brunt of heavy snow, dubbed the "worst in a decade," with up to 30cm falling in Wales and the Midlands, leading to grounded flights at Birmingham and East Midlands airports, local media reported.
Goretti prompted the British Met Office to upgrade its wind warnings for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to the rare red alert on Thursday.
Channel Islands saw gusts reaching 99mph, described as a "weather bomb" causing power outages for thousands, as per BBC.
In the southwest, clifftop homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, face imminent collapse, prompting evacuations, SkyNews reported.
The storm, which threatens both Britain and France, could be "stronger than other storms in recent memory," the Met Office warned, describing it as a "multi-hazard" event posing "danger to life."
Gusts could reach 100 miles per hour, with as much as 30 cm of snow possible in parts of Britain.
With strong winds kicked up by Storm Goretti, named by the French weather authority Meteo-France, residents have been warned of life-threatening flying debris, and closed roads and railways are likely to cause travel chaos.
Large waves will also pose a threat to seaside homes.
Guernsey declared a major incident amid 90mph winds and heavy rain.
Amber warnings persist for snow and winds up to 100mph on exposed coasts, while yellow alerts cover ice and rain elsewhere, according to the Guardian.
Derbyshire residents report "relentless" conditions, with schools shuttered and travel discouraged.
The north-east and Cumbria may escape the worst, though more snow is expected, BBC reported.
Authorities advise against non-essential travel as the storm evolves, with potential for further devastation, and urged residents in the affected area to stay updated via official channels to mitigate risks.
