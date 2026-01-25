Massive US winter storm cancels flights, cuts power nationwide

Snow, ice and frigid temperatures slam the US, grounding flights and cutting power
A massive winter storm on Saturday dumped snow and freezing rain across New Mexico and Texas, moving northeast and threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, travel chaos, and bone-chilling cold.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that up to 240 million Americans could be affected, while at least 16 states and Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency.
The National Weather Service (NWS) called for people to “take this storm seriously,” predicting an “astonishingly long swath” of snowfall from New Mexico to Maine.
President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states. FEMA pre-positioned staff, search-and-rescue teams, and essential supplies, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged residents to stay home where possible.
More than 13,000 flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday, marking the highest single-day disruptions since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major hubs affected included Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers International Airport canceled all Saturday flights and delayed Sunday operations.
The storm caused widespread power outages, particularly in Louisiana and Texas. Around 120,000 customers were without electricity Saturday, including roughly 50,000 each in Texas and Louisiana.
Ice-laden trees snapped and blocked roads, damaging power lines and homes. Local officials urged residents to stay indoors and allow crews to restore electricity.
Georgia and surrounding states prepared for one of the biggest ice storms in a decade. Crews treated highways with brine, and 120 National Guard members were deployed to northeast Georgia. Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions, downed trees, and long-duration power outages.
The Midwest saw windchills as low as minus 40°F (-40°C), with frostbite possible in 10 minutes. Minneapolis faced minus 6°F (-21°C) even after the worst of the cold wave passed.
Cold-weather nonprofits mobilised to assist unhoused residents, while schools, universities, and public events across the South canceled classes and gatherings.
Meteorologists said the storm is linked to a stretched polar vortex, which has sent Arctic air spilling across North America. While scientists debate climate change’s role in such events, the NWS warned of “extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions” in states unaccustomed to severe winter weather.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents to stay indoors, stressing that even “five- or six-minutes outside could literally be dangerous.” Authorities cautioned that dangerous cold could persist for a week, especially in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where wind chills could drop below -50°F (-45°C).
