GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Storm Fern: Etihad, Emirates cancel US flights amid severe winter snowstorm

Thousands of flights grounded this weekend as severe snow disrupt travel across the US

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Over 9,000 US flights were cancelled this weekend, with Sunday’s 5,800+ cancellations the worst in a year.
Over 9,000 US flights were cancelled this weekend, with Sunday’s 5,800+ cancellations the worst in a year.
Shutterstock/WAM

Etihad Airways and Emirates have cancelled multiple flights to and from the United States as Storm Fern, a powerful snow and ice system, continues to disrupt air travel across the country.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerously low temperatures across much of the US this weekend, grounding thousands of flights.

More than 9,000 flights were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, with the 5,800-plus cancellations on Sunday marking the single worst day for US flights in the past year.

Emirates suspends key US routes

Dubai-based Emirates said the cancellations are due to the anticipated impact of Storm Fern. Customers connecting through Dubai on the cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Cancelled Emirates flights

January 24

  • EK221 – Dubai to Dallas

  • EK222 – Dallas to Dubai

January 25

  • EK201 – Dubai to New York

  • EK202 – New York to Dubai

  • EK203 – Dubai to New York

  • EK204 – New York to Dubai

  • EK205 – Milan to New York

  • EK206 – New York to Milan

  • EK209 – Athens to Newark

  • EK210 – Newark to Athens

  • EK231 – Dubai to Washington

  • EK232 – Washington to Dubai

  • EK237 – Dubai to Boston

  • EK238 – Boston to Dubai

January 26

  • EK203 – Dubai to New York

  • EK204 – New York to Dubai

Passengers are advised to contact their travel agents or Emirates directly for rebooking and ensure their contact details are up to date via the Manage Your Booking section on the airline’s website.

Etihad cancels New York and Washington flights

Etihad has suspended flights to and from New York’s JFK and Washington Dulles (IAD) airports on Sunday, 25 January. The affected flights include:

  • EY1/AUH – JFK

  • EY3/AUH – JFK

  • EY2/JFK – AUH

  • EY4/JFK – AUH

  • EY5/AUH – IAD

  • EY6/IAD – AUH

All other Etihad services to the US and Canada are currently operating as scheduled. Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being assisted by Etihad teams and will be rebooked on alternative flights or offered full refunds. Guests are advised to update their contact details at etihad.com/contactme to receive SMS or email alerts.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority,” Etihad said, apologising for the disruption. Passengers can also contact the airline at +971 600 555 666, visit etihad.com, or use the Etihad mobile app for updates.

Air India cancels New York and Newark flights

Air India announced that all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26 have been cancelled.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said the decision was made to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers and crew. Passengers booked on affected flights are being assisted, and the airline advised them to contact its 24x7 call centre or visit airindia.com for more information.

Widespread impact across the US

The storm has already caused severe travel disruptions across the country. Dallas remains among the hardest-hit cities, with more than 65% of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and over 60% from Dallas Love Field cancelled.

Other major airports expected to experience severe disruptions include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

Snow and freezing temperatures have already affected Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Forecasts call for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain across much of the eastern two-thirds of the US, threatening travel, power outages, and dangerous road conditions.

At least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies, and airlines have warned passengers to expect abrupt flight changes and cancellations.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelEmirates airlineAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Severe snow disrupts travel: Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–US flights

Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–US flights amid winter storm

2m read
A driver navigates fresh snowfall in Lowville, New York, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

‘Extremely dangerous’ winter storm hits US this weekend

3m read
Emirates cancels Dubai–US flights amid snow and storms

Emirates cancels Dubai–US flights amid snow and storms

2m read
A Nashville Department of Transportation truck applies salt brine to a roadway Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the state over the weekend.

US winter storm to bring crippling snow, sleet and ice

4m read