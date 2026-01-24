Storm Fern: Etihad, Emirates cancel US flights amid severe winter snowstorm

Thousands of flights grounded this weekend as severe snow disrupt travel across the US
Etihad Airways and Emirates have cancelled multiple flights to and from the United States as Storm Fern, a powerful snow and ice system, continues to disrupt air travel across the country.
The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerously low temperatures across much of the US this weekend, grounding thousands of flights.
More than 9,000 flights were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, with the 5,800-plus cancellations on Sunday marking the single worst day for US flights in the past year.
Dubai-based Emirates said the cancellations are due to the anticipated impact of Storm Fern. Customers connecting through Dubai on the cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.
January 24
EK221 – Dubai to Dallas
EK222 – Dallas to Dubai
January 25
EK201 – Dubai to New York
EK202 – New York to Dubai
EK203 – Dubai to New York
EK204 – New York to Dubai
EK205 – Milan to New York
EK206 – New York to Milan
EK209 – Athens to Newark
EK210 – Newark to Athens
EK231 – Dubai to Washington
EK232 – Washington to Dubai
EK237 – Dubai to Boston
EK238 – Boston to Dubai
January 26
EK203 – Dubai to New York
EK204 – New York to Dubai
Passengers are advised to contact their travel agents or Emirates directly for rebooking and ensure their contact details are up to date via the Manage Your Booking section on the airline’s website.
Etihad has suspended flights to and from New York’s JFK and Washington Dulles (IAD) airports on Sunday, 25 January. The affected flights include:
EY1/AUH – JFK
EY3/AUH – JFK
EY2/JFK – AUH
EY4/JFK – AUH
EY5/AUH – IAD
EY6/IAD – AUH
All other Etihad services to the US and Canada are currently operating as scheduled. Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being assisted by Etihad teams and will be rebooked on alternative flights or offered full refunds. Guests are advised to update their contact details at etihad.com/contactme to receive SMS or email alerts.
“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority,” Etihad said, apologising for the disruption. Passengers can also contact the airline at +971 600 555 666, visit etihad.com, or use the Etihad mobile app for updates.
Air India announced that all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26 have been cancelled.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said the decision was made to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers and crew. Passengers booked on affected flights are being assisted, and the airline advised them to contact its 24x7 call centre or visit airindia.com for more information.
The storm has already caused severe travel disruptions across the country. Dallas remains among the hardest-hit cities, with more than 65% of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and over 60% from Dallas Love Field cancelled.
Other major airports expected to experience severe disruptions include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Reagan National Airport in Washington DC, and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
Snow and freezing temperatures have already affected Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Forecasts call for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain across much of the eastern two-thirds of the US, threatening travel, power outages, and dangerous road conditions.
At least 14 states and the District of Columbia have declared weather emergencies, and airlines have warned passengers to expect abrupt flight changes and cancellations.
