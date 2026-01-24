GOLD/FOREX
Emirates cancels Dubai–US flights amid heavy snow and severe weather

Mass airline cancellations make Saturday the worst US travel day in a year

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Emirates’ Dubai–US flights cancelled amid stormy weather, heavy snow
DXB/Twitter

Dubai: Emirates has cancelled multiple flights to and from the United States due to severe winter weather, as a powerful snow and ice storm continues to disrupt air travel across the country.

In a statement posted on its website, the Dubai-based airline said the cancellations are due to the anticipated impact of Storm Fern, which is bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerous conditions to several parts of the US.

List of cancelled Emirates Flights

The following Emirates flights have been canceled:

  1. EK203 / Jan 25 – Dubai to New York

  2. EK204 / Jan 25 – New York to Dubai

  3. EK201 / Jan 25 – Dubai to New York

  4. EK202 / Jan 25 – New York to Dubai

  5. EK205 / Jan 25 – Milan to New York

  6. EK206 / Jan 25 – New York to Milan

  7. EK203 / Jan 26 – Dubai to New York

  8. EK204 / Jan 26 – New York to Dubai

  9. EK209 / Jan 25 – Athens to Newark

  10. EK210 / Jan 25 – Newark to Athens

  11. EK221 / Jan 24 – Dubai to Dallas

  12. EK222 / Jan 24 – Dallas to Dubai

  13. EK231 / Jan 25 – Dubai to Washington

  14. EK232 / Jan 25 – Washington to Dubai

Emirates said customers connecting through Dubai on the canceled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Advice for affected passengers

Passengers impacted by the cancellations are advised to contact their travel agents for rebooking. Customers who booked directly with Emirates should contact the airline for assistance.

Emirates also urged customers to ensure their contact details are up to date through the Manage Your Booking section on its website to receive the latest updates. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and said it is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation.

Widespread US flight disruptions

The Emirates cancellations come as the winter storm causes widespread chaos across the US aviation network. More than 1,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Friday, with over half of those disruptions occurring in Dallas alone. Around 2,300 flights were canceled for Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Sunday is now on track to become the worst day for US flight cancellations in the past year. As of 9 pm ET Friday, more than 4,200 Sunday flights had already been canceled, surpassing the previous record set on November 9, when more than 1,900 flights were scrapped during the US government shutdown.

With freezing rain, snow, and extreme cold forecast to persist, airlines have warned that additional delays and cancellations are likely in the coming days.

With inputs from AFP, AP

