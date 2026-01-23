GOLD/FOREX
Saudi

From snow to ice: Water freezes mid-air as rare cold wave sweeps Saudi Arabia

Sub-zero temperatures turn water to ice as residents share dramatic scenes

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Rare cold wave in Saudi Arabia sees water freeze mid-air
Screengrab

Dubai: In the early hours of Thursday morning, residents across northern and central Saudi Arabia woke to a sight few are accustomed to seeing: water freezing almost instantly in the open air.

Videos widely shared on social media showed bottles tipped upside down, with streams of water solidifying mid-pour into jagged shards of ice. In other clips, shallow pools, drainage channels and farm reservoirs had turned into solid sheets.

Snowfall delights children in Tabuk

In parts of Tabuk, children were seen playing among falling snow and sleet on the slopes of Jabal Al Lawz, laughing as they slid downhill and tossed snowballs — a rare winter scene in the Kingdom.

Temperatures plunge to minus four degrees

The scenes followed a sharp drop in temperatures caused by a powerful cold wave sweeping across the country. In several areas, including Turaif, Jalajel, Rafha and parts of Al Jouf, temperatures fell to as low as minus four degrees Celsius, enough to freeze exposed water within moments.

In Jalajel’s southern farms, one widely circulated video showed water poured from a plastic bottle turning to ice almost immediately upon contact with the air. Similar footage from Rafha and Sakaka captured what many residents described as a once-in-a-generation cold snap.

Meteorology centre issues warnings

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) confirmed the extreme cold was part of a broader weather system affecting much of Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week, the centre issued warnings for the Northern Borders region, including Turaif, urging residents to take precautions as overnight temperatures dropped sharply.

Storms and heavy rain forecast next

However, the cold spell is only part of the story. From Friday through Sunday, the NCM forecasts a dramatic shift in conditions, with thunderstorms expected across large parts of the Kingdom.

These storms may bring strong downdraft winds exceeding 60 kilometres per hour, dust and sandstorms, hail, and the risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas. Coastal regions could also experience rough seas and high waves.

Cities across the Kingdom on alert

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected intermittently in Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim and Medina, affecting cities and towns including NEOM, Tayma, Duba, Sakaka, Arar, Rafha, Buraidah, Unayzah, Yanbu and Khaybar.

Lighter rain may reach parts of Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the Mecca region, including Jeddah and the holy city itself.

Authorities urge caution

Meteorologists have urged the public to remain alert, follow official updates via the NCM’s platforms and the Anwaa application, and adhere to safety guidance issued by authorities.

Related Topics:
Weather forecastSaudi Arabia

