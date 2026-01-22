GOLD/FOREX
Oman hit by cold wave as Jebel Shams temperature drops to -2°C with strong winds

Authorities warn of hazardous conditions amid Oman’s cold wave

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Oman: A powerful cold air mass has descended upon the Sultanate of Oman, bringing plummeting temperatures and fierce winds that have swept across most governorates since Thursday. The authority confirmed that the severe weather conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to drop even further.

The impact has been felt throughout the country. Since morning, residents in Muscat and other regions have experienced powerful gusts that have dramatically reduced visibility in several areas.

Over the past 24 hours, Jebel Shams recorded the lowest reading at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. Other mountainous and interior regions experienced similarly frigid conditions, with Saiq dropping to 6.3°C, Al Sunainah to 9.9°C, and Yanqul to 10.2°C. Buraimi, Mahdha, Dhank, Hamra Al Droua, Ibri, Fahud, and Bahla all saw temperatures ranging between 10.5°C and 12.6°C.

Satellite imagery shows dust clouds spreading from southern Iran across the Arabian Sea toward the Sea of Oman coast, with northern governorates expected to be gradually affected.

Road safety has emerged as a serious concern. The Royal Oman Police specifically cautioned motorists traveling on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road between Haima and Adam, where strong winds have created dangerous sand accumulations that compromise visibility. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and follow all safety guidelines.

As the cold snap continues to grip the nation, residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions against the continuing harsh conditions.

